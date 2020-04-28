Kindred: Hall of Fame basketball coach Jack Murphy of Pontiac remembered for honesty, integrity, humor

As with basketball, he poured heart and soul into that role. Brunner, now the Pontiac athletic director, considered Murphy “a pillar of the community” long after he stopped coaching.

Murphy persuaded Brunner, a boys assistant basketball coach at the time, to take over as girls head coach shortly after Murphy retired.

“He was one of those straight shooters,” Brunner said. “His greatest advice was, ‘Just always tell them like it is. Don’t sugarcoat it. If they can’t handle it, then they shouldn’t be playing for you.’ He was old school. He always told everybody exactly how it was.”

An example?

Murphy once applied for a coaching job in Indiana. He later told Brunner how it went down.

“The board had him there and said, ‘If you have five guys, the tallest one is 5-11 and they’re not very fast and they don’t shoot very well, what can you do with them?’” Brunner said. “Jack goes, “Lose.’

“He said, ‘Obviously, I didn’t get that job. That’s not what they wanted to hear. But that’s what they asked me.’”

So he told them … straight up, no hesitation, no regrets.