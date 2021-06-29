Kindred: ‘I have to do this’: Tony Griffin keeps coaching during cancer fight

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The oncologist was giving sound advice. The patient was in a battle with colorectal cancer. We were in the midst of a pandemic.

Tony Griffin understood. Still, he couldn’t follow the doctor’s orders not to coach.

“I said, ‘I can’t do that. I’ve got to coach. I have to do this. It’s who I am,’” Griffin said.

So Griffin continues to coach. After radiation, three surgeries and chemotherapy, his cancer is considered to be in remission. Basketball helped get him to this point.

He has coached the sport for 39 years at various levels. Cancer wasn’t going to take the game from him.

“You have to live. That’s the thing. Regardless of the situation, as a teacher and coach you tell your kids, “You’re going to go through adversity. It’s inevitable,’” Griffin said. “You just have to keep on living. You can’t dwell on it. You have to keep fighting and you have to keep pushing.”

Griffin, 59, was head girls coach at Heyworth High School for 16 years, retiring as a teacher and coach one year after guiding the Hornets to the Class 1A Elite Eight in 2017. He spent his first year of retirement as an assistant coach at Eureka College, then was diagnosed with cancer after taking over as eighth grade girls coach at Tri-Valley.

His team advanced to the Class 8-3A state tournament in December 2019, losing to Peotone in the quarterfinals, 36-23. Griffin watched the game online from his hospital bed, having undergone his first surgery.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done that I couldn’t be there for them,” he said of his players. “I felt like I was Shooter in (the movie) Hoosiers … I couldn’t do anything but watch.”

Maybe, but Griffin was involved in the strategic planning. He watched game film of Peotone in the hospital and sent his thoughts to Lisa Bartels and Jamie Ward, who filled in for him at state.

Griffin coached Tri-Valley through the regional before having to enter the hospital. He didn’t tell his players he had cancer. Only those in his inner circle knew what he was facing.

“I didn’t want to bring attention to myself,” Griffin said. “It’s just not something you want to go around and advertise: ‘Oh, I’ve got cancer.’ I didn’t want to be the focal point.

“After we won the regional, it was very emotional because I knew I wasn’t going to be there the rest of the way. I had it (surgery) scheduled for so many weeks prior. I had to take care of that situation.”

How immersed is Griffin in basketball? Monday night, he was in a hot gym at Millikin University in Decatur. He helps out with the Tri-Valley varsity girls team, which was playing summer games there.

Griffin drove from his home in Bloomington “for support and to kind of give my two cents worth of basketball.”

He’s selling himself short.

Griffin has coached junior high boys, junior high girls, freshmen boys, high school girls, the year of college and now back to junior high girls. He loves the game and strives to know all he can about it.

It’s why the Lexington High School and Illinois State grad has worked camps every summer but last year, when the pandemic canceled camps nationwide.

He worked at the Doug Collins Camp in Chicago for many years and, since 1997, has worked camps at Duke University. He also has worked camps at Notre Dame, Marquette, Illinois State, etc.

“I go work in them to be around people and learn the game,” Griffin said. “I always try to learn something. You’re always becoming, you’re never arriving. Even tonight (Monday), I picked up stuff. This game is fascinating to me.”

Griffin balances coaching and his family, which includes his wife, Becky, a kindergarten teacher at Bloomington’s Trinity Lutheran School, and three grown daughters, Hannah, Linnea and Clare.

They understand what basketball means to him. They have watched it sustain him through his current fight.

Griffin will tell you that as a teacher and coach, your students and players “pick you up.” It’s why he plans to coach “as long as I can.”

“The game has been so good to me,” he said. “I know so many coaches now. Doug Collins was my idol growing up, and he’s texted me a few times to see how I was doing. That’s the beauty of the sport. It’s brought so many good people to my life.

“It doesn’t matter what level you coach. It’s about relationships with everyone.”

Coaches coach, even those with cancer.

The oncologist would have to understand.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

