Kindred: McLean County Tournament on hold in the present, but its rich past can help fill the void

1988: Blue Ridge 59, Lexington 56

Fred Young Fieldhouse was at its deafening best as Blue Ridge senior Tim Dunn toed the free-throw line with five seconds left. The scoreboard on the north wall listed both teams with 56 points. Dunn had the power to change that.

But how, surrounded by all the screams and madness?

“I tried to block the crowd out and just let everything go from my mind,” he said later.

Good plan.

The 6-foot-4 Dunn sank the front end of a one and bonus, sending Blue Ridge to its first McLean County title and giving Coach Don Harden his second … 1965 with Bellflower and now this.

“This one is very special because we’re trying to build a tradition at Blue Ridge and this will help,” Harden said.

1993: Gridley 49, Ridgeview 46, OT

A long week got longer for Gridley and Coach Tim Fairchild when a spectator collapsed in the fourth quarter at Fred Young Fieldhouse, delaying the game for 40 minutes.

Already, Fairchild and the Redskins had dealt midweek with the suspension of five players for a violation of the athletic code, including two starters.