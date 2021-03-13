Kindred: Newborn to new heights, Trey Bazzell points way at Prairie Central

Darin Bazzell was patient when it came to introducing his first-born son to sports. He waited until the new arrival had arrived.
Then it was game on.
“From newborn on up, he had a ball in his hands,” Bazzell said.
Before he could walk, Trey Bazzell was throwing those balls in the home of Darin and Lynette Bazzell. When he began to walk, and the ball was a basketball, this happened:
“He would dribble left-handed all the time,” Darin Bazzell said. “He’d say, ‘Dad, watch! Dad, watch!’”
Dad was encouraged. A bit later, he was encouraged further when it was clear Trey Bazzell “had a really nice shot, a natural shot.”
Now look at him. Tilt your head back, eyes upward. That’s where you’ll find Trey Bazzell, above all others on Prairie Central High School’s boys basketball career scoring list.
The 6-foot-3 senior ascended to that position Tuesday with a free throw at Champaign St. Thomas More, surpassing Casey Hammond’s 20-year-old school record. Bazzell had 1,389 career points heading into Saturday’s season finale against Tri-Point.
How did he do it? That natural shot, unselfish teammates and the blessing that this COVID-19 delayed season was able to occur, even in truncated form.
“I’m very proud of it, especially considering the amount of great players who have played here and all of those players who are still around and support the program,” Bazzell said. “I’m extremely grateful to be at the top of that list. That list isn’t the only thing that describes a basketball player, but I’m happy I was able to get it.
“I’m glad to be kind of the next target for young guys to come after. I hope there’s another player who can break that record. I’m very happy to be that guy. I’m going to try to own it the best I can.”
Pre-pandemic, it seemed certain Bazzell would reach the record as a senior. When COVID-19 kept pushing back the season’s start date, then threatened to wipe it out, there were no guarantees … just a lot of angst.
“We had that conversation (of not having a season), and it was as late as the third week in January,” said Darin Bazzell, also Prairie Central’s head coach. “We had multiple times where we just kind of cried and I hugged him. It was a very difficult year. To get that opportunity (to play) was an unbelievable blessing.”
Trey Bazzell has averaged 23 points per game this season for the Hawks, who took a 10-4 record into Saturday. He scored at a 19.8 clip last year and averaged 15.4 per game as a sophomore.
The consistency has made him the top scorer in a program with a solid tradition. Formed in 1985, Prairie Central placed third in the state in Class A in 1989, second in 1990, made Elite Eight appearances in 2000 and 2001 and has won six sectional titles.
In addition to Casey Hammond, Bazzell passed the likes of Gary Tidwell, Matt Harms, Shawn McGuire and Chad Hammond.
Oh, and Darin Bazzell, a starter on the 1989 and 1990 teams.
“He passed me a long time ago,” Darin said, laughing. “I think I’m in the 700s somewhere.”
Truth is, Dad was a really good player. Does Trey know?
Word gets around.
“I have definitely heard a lot of stories about his teams and the teams after,” Trey said. “The game-winning shot in the state finals (by Darin Bazzell in the 1990 semifinals) … I’ve heard them all 20 times or more.”
The tales helped fuel his desire for a deep postseason run. It won’t happen. The state series was cut short last year by COVID-19 and there will be no postseason this year.
If he could make a trade, he would.
“I would have rather had a state series than break that record,” he said.
That said, this season has provided lasting memories beyond the scoring record.
There has been the chance to play one more year with “all the guys that I’ve played basketball with since I was in elementary school, guys I’ve known my whole life.”
There also was what happened on March 5, when Prairie Central edged visiting Monticello, 48-46. The Hawks won on Trey Bazzell’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the top of the key.
“I’ve had a lot of buzzer-beaters (to end quarters). I’ve never had a buzzer-beater to win,” he said. “That was real fun. It was exciting. That was one of the top things I’ll remember from high school basketball forever.”
There also has been the opportunity to play a varsity season alongside Dylan Bazzell, Trey’s sophomore brother.
In warmups Tuesday at St. Thomas More, the 6-1 Dylan Bazzell showed he has the family genes for leaping ability.
“He did a 360 and dunked it,” Darin Bazzell said.
“I can’t even do a 360,” Trey said. “He has me on that one.”
Trey Bazzell has his sights on a basketball career at Illinois Wesleyan. He committed to the Titans in December after also considering Olivet Nazarene, Augustana and Elmhurst.
He called IWU “a good fit both sports wise and school wise.” A bonus is family and friends will be able to see him play.
“Dad, watch!”
He will. So will others.
It’s been great viewing, at every point along the way.
PHOTOS: Prairie Central basketball
020520-blm-spt-7central
020520-blm-spt-19central
020520-blm-spt-8central
020520-blm-spt-9central
020520-blm-spt-2central
020520-blm-spt-23central
020520-blm-spt-18central
020520-blm-spt-10central
020520-blm-spt-20central
020520-blm-spt-21central
020520-blm-spt-11central
020520-blm-spt-12central
020520-blm-spt-13central
020520-blm-spt-3central
020520-blm-spt-22central
020520-blm-spt-14central
020520-blm-spt-15central
020520-blm-spt-4central
020520-blm-spt-16central
020520-blm-spt-17central
020520-blm-spt-5central
020520-blm-spt-6central
020520-blm-spt-1central
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred