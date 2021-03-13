Kindred: Newborn to new heights, Trey Bazzell points way at Prairie Central

How did he do it? That natural shot, unselfish teammates and the blessing that this COVID-19 delayed season was able to occur, even in truncated form.

“I’m very proud of it, especially considering the amount of great players who have played here and all of those players who are still around and support the program,” Bazzell said. “I’m extremely grateful to be at the top of that list. That list isn’t the only thing that describes a basketball player, but I’m happy I was able to get it.

“I’m glad to be kind of the next target for young guys to come after. I hope there’s another player who can break that record. I’m very happy to be that guy. I’m going to try to own it the best I can.”

Pre-pandemic, it seemed certain Bazzell would reach the record as a senior. When COVID-19 kept pushing back the season’s start date, then threatened to wipe it out, there were no guarantees … just a lot of angst.

“We had that conversation (of not having a season), and it was as late as the third week in January,” said Darin Bazzell, also Prairie Central’s head coach. “We had multiple times where we just kind of cried and I hugged him. It was a very difficult year. To get that opportunity (to play) was an unbelievable blessing.”