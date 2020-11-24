Kindred: No 'little bit of everything' at what would've been 50th Intercity Basketball Tournament

Wednesday has evolved into a reunion of sorts, an unofficial pilgrimage of recent and not-so-recent grads, some freshly home from college, to take in a night of rivalry basketball and then, the next day, do what the pilgrims did: eat heartily and celebrate with others.

Shirk Center typically is stretched at the seams with fans in the seats and others standing along the railing, particularly as game one ends and game two awaits.

It has been a reunion free of invitations and RSVPs. Just show up and see old friends, former classmates, new players, perhaps a new coach or two and likely some old rivals. Thanksgiving is a family week and the Intercity Tournament checks that box. It is the convergence of five families — from each of the schools — to form a large extended one.

Ask former Intercity players and they won’t remember a game in mid-December or late January. But those in late November, in a season-opening tournament with a postseason atmosphere, against players they’ve grown up facing? They remain fresh in the heart and mind.

That is the power of this 1970 brainchild of then-Intercity athletic directors Bob Frank of Bloomington, Hank Kaiser of Normal Community, John Snyder of Central Catholic and Bob Metcalf of University High.