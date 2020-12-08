Kindred: Out of ‘nowhere’ comment helps drive Rodney Kellar to Chuck Rolinski Lifetime Achievement Award

“I’m pretty humbled by it all,” Kellar said. “There are a lot of people in our organization who are just unbelievable and are more deserving than I am. But I appreciate the recognition and I’m honored, especially with the link to Coach Rolinski.”

Rolinski, who died in 2014 at age 82, convinced Kellar in the 1990s to take an active role in the IBCA -- “It was maybe his appreciation for the small-school guy a little bit,” Kellar said -- and showed him what matters most. That is, it wasn’t enough to have a passion for basketball and knowledge of the game. You had to build personal relationships on your team, in your school, in your community and within the IBCA.

“That was the thing about Coach Rolinski. It didn’t matter what part of the state you were from, he treated everybody with great respect. He knew everybody’s name,” Kellar said. “He was more than a basketball coach in that respect. He was a mentor for a lot of people in our organization and in turn they helped out other people.

“He was the heartbeat of our organization. He gave me the opportunity to get involved in the IBCA, which I’ll forever be grateful for.”