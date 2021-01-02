Kindred: Please 2021, bring back sports as we knew them, warts and all

It arrived Friday with sleet, ice, freezing rain and a touch of snow. Glad to have you, 2021. Make yourself at home.

Oh, and there’s this: the wintry mix wasn’t the only front to come through. Tagging along was a wave of hope for better days.

Hope will clear that hurdle. It has to, right? The bar set in 2020 was historically low. So we embrace hope, dare to speculate that for the first time in far too long, we won’t be disappointed.

In 2020, so much was taken away by COVID-19, in lives and way of life. The hope for 2021 — its challenge, really — is for lives to be saved and way of life restored.

That restoration extends to sports. We need them to come back, warts and all, and make us whole. It won’t happen overnight or even soon. Yet, sometime in 2021, we need sports at all levels to return to “normal” or something very close to that.

Skeptics argue sports aren’t important, that they are not a “life and death” matter during a pandemic. Yet, if you believe mental health is as precious as physical health, sports matter a great deal.