Kindred: Please 2021, bring back sports as we knew them, warts and all

It arrived Friday with sleet, ice, freezing rain and a touch of snow. Glad to have you, 2021. Make yourself at home.
Oh, and there’s this: the wintry mix wasn’t the only front to come through. Tagging along was a wave of hope for better days.
Hope will clear that hurdle. It has to, right? The bar set in 2020 was historically low. So we embrace hope, dare to speculate that for the first time in far too long, we won’t be disappointed.
In 2020, so much was taken away by COVID-19, in lives and way of life. The hope for 2021 — its challenge, really — is for lives to be saved and way of life restored.
That restoration extends to sports. We need them to come back, warts and all, and make us whole. It won’t happen overnight or even soon. Yet, sometime in 2021, we need sports at all levels to return to “normal” or something very close to that.
Skeptics argue sports aren’t important, that they are not a “life and death” matter during a pandemic. Yet, if you believe mental health is as precious as physical health, sports matter a great deal.
They provide purpose, structure, relationships, camaraderie, competition … things essential to mental and physical well being, especially among teenagers. Sports are a lifeblood for so many, the one aspect of their lives that energizes, sustains and even liberates them.
Take away sports and what do you have? A lot of lost and isolated souls, and surely that must be included among the dangers of a pandemic.
The national website MaxPreps produced a graphic this week indicating 44 states are either conducting high school basketball or have a timeline in place for its return. Illinois is among the six states in limbo, and while the Illinois High School Association sought (again) to meet with representatives from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health “before January” to hash out a plan, that deadline has passed.
No surprise there, just frustration.
So we wait. And while we do, a realization hit on Tuesday. Or was it Wednesday? Either way, it was a day the State Farm Holiday Classic basketball tournament typically would have been ongoing in the Twin Cities.
The realization was this: After 40-plus years around them, it’s not just the good things about prep sports that you miss. You miss all of it, even the warts.
Certainly you miss the positives: a wrestler’s arm thrust high in victory, a swimmer slapping the water in celebration, a basketball swishing through the net as the buzzer sounds.
The negatives? They are part of sports as well, if for no other reason than to make us appreciate the positives. So please 2021, bring back sports in their totality.
For years, hearing a fan scream, “Hey ref, they’ve been doing that all night!” had become a tired refrain. You cringed while sitting at the press table, but kept the face straight, pen to paper.
You grew weary of the dad (or mom) behind home plate shouting, “Where was it, blue?!” or “How come we don’t get that call?!” Never mind the pitch was a foot outside.
You wanted to scream yourself when a teenager brazenly taunted an opponent, channeling what he or she had seen from a college or pro athlete. You wanted to bury your head in your hands when a parent of a 10-, 12-, 14-, 16- or even 18-year-old met them as they came off the field or court, telling them everything they did wrong.
Now? Well, you want to scream because it’s all gone away.
Conflicted? You bet. Safety is always important. Lives are at stake. You know that. You also know that not playing is putting people at risk as well, young people who will shape our future.
So please 2021, make it happen. We’re putting our hope and trust in you. Before the ball drops again in Times Square, give us the good, bad and ugly of sports.
Fill the hole. Make us whole.
