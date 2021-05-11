Kindred: Professional and personable, John Sullivan officially made an impact

He was a straight shooter, a “call ‘em like I see ‘em” kind of guy on the football field, the basketball court, in the hallways and in life.

Sullivan had room in his heart for reporters as well, always answering my calls and questions honestly and cordially. Treat him fairly and he would reciprocate. As it should be.

In that 1982 interview, he talked of how exciting and fulfilling it had been when he and his partner, Roger Quinlan, were selected to work the state title game between Lawrenceville and Monmouth.

He and Quinlan had been teaching colleagues for 10 years at Rantoul High School and an officiating team even longer. Sullivan wound up being a basketball official for 22 years, working three state finals, and a football official for 43 years on the high school and Division I college levels.

A Jacksonville native, he was a multisport athlete at Routt High School and Illinois College, where he played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He later was a head coach in baseball and football during his time at Rantoul.

The experiences helped shape him as an official and those who worked with him knew it. Among them were Steve Newman, Dave Ashworth, Chuck Feeney and Steve Hassel, all of whom officiated games in high school and/or college with Sullivan.