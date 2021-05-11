Kindred: Professional and personable, John Sullivan officially made an impact

The headline in the March 27, 1982, Pantagraph read: “Sullivan comfortable working state finals.” John Sullivan was relatively new to Bloomington-Normal at the time, having moved here in the late 1970s as a Unit 5 administrator.
As he welcomed me to his office on March 26, 1982, at Parkside Junior High School, Sullivan extended his hand, flashed a wide smile and offered me a chair. Young reporters appreciate hospitality and, at 24 years old, young still applied.
The headline would come a few hours later, after the story of Sullivan officiating the 1982 boys Class A state championship basketball game had been written. The “comfortable” part was more immediate. From his hearty “hello,” Sullivan made it clear talking to him about being comfortable was going to be … well, comfortable.
Sullivan was professional and personable, what you want from an educator, certainly, but also from an official. He made me feel as if we’d been friends for years. In time, that would be the reality of it, but on that first day, it wasn’t supposed to be so easy.
It makes saying goodbye difficult following Sullivan’s death on Friday after a brief illness. He was 76, leaving behind a loving family and a legion of former students, coworkers, officials, coaches and players impacted by his professional approach and warm demeanor.
He was a straight shooter, a “call ‘em like I see ‘em” kind of guy on the football field, the basketball court, in the hallways and in life.
Sullivan had room in his heart for reporters as well, always answering my calls and questions honestly and cordially. Treat him fairly and he would reciprocate. As it should be.
In that 1982 interview, he talked of how exciting and fulfilling it had been when he and his partner, Roger Quinlan, were selected to work the state title game between Lawrenceville and Monmouth.
He and Quinlan had been teaching colleagues for 10 years at Rantoul High School and an officiating team even longer. Sullivan wound up being a basketball official for 22 years, working three state finals, and a football official for 43 years on the high school and Division I college levels.
A Jacksonville native, he was a multisport athlete at Routt High School and Illinois College, where he played football, basketball, baseball and golf. He later was a head coach in baseball and football during his time at Rantoul.
The experiences helped shape him as an official and those who worked with him knew it. Among them were Steve Newman, Dave Ashworth, Chuck Feeney and Steve Hassel, all of whom officiated games in high school and/or college with Sullivan.
“He was very strong, a team player,” Feeney said recently. “I loved working with him. He was an excellent official. He took his work seriously.
“And he cared about the kids and the coaches. He had been a coach himself, so he understood.”
Sullivan was among those who spearheaded an effort to get the Bloomington-Normal Officials Association’s Wayne Meece Hall of Fame display in Redbird Arena, honoring the memory of the Illinois State grad and longtime Big Ten football official who died in 2016.
Meece had been a friend and mentor to generations of local officials. The Hall of Fame display was installed in February and Sullivan, weakened by illness, told me on the phone how special it was to him.
His goal was to see it for himself, saying, “I may have to slide over there in a wheelchair. I want to see that thing up and running.”
His illness stood in the way of that, though Sullivan did outlive his initial prognosis by a few months.
No one who knew him expected him to surrender to it quietly. Officials know all about time on the clock and Sullivan was determined to extend his as long as he could.
The fight is over now. Let this be my goodbye to you, a sincere thank you for your warmth, honesty, hard work and, yes, friendship. You lived with honor, made us laugh, earned our respect.
Rest in peace.
Be comfortable.
