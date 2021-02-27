Kindred: The legwork makes it ‘official.’ Olympia’s Ethan Davis has the game, and game ball, of a lifetime with record-setting 42 points

“I’ll definitely remember this for a long time,” he said. “They (his teammates) were working really hard to get me the ball when I was getting hot and feeling it.

“I was attacking (the basket) as much as I could. They (Rantoul) were playing in the passing lanes, so it was pretty much beat your man and get to the rim. They had a couple of technical fouls as well that helped me get to the line a few more times than I probably should have.”

At one point Davis attempted six straight free throws following Rantoul technicals and made five.

Loving it all was a raucous group of about 30 students in attendance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Olympia’s varsity players are allotted limited tickets each for home games. On Tuesday, they voted to give tickets for Wednesday’s game to fellow students instead of their parents.

“Having them (students) there gave us some energy,” Davis said. “They were cheering us on and made us play a little harder than we normally would with just the parents in the stands.”

The down side?

Davis’ parents, Doug and Wendy, did not see his big night in person.