Kindred top games No. 1: Rickey Jackson delivers MVC title for his mother, Redbirds

"This is for my mother,” said Jackson, whose mother, Mrs. Hattie Bennett, died Sunday morning, hours before the Redbirds’ semifinal game against Creighton.

“The last time I talked to my mom she told me to do it for her. I just went out and played my guts out for her. Everything I’ve got here is for her.”

What Jackson had was a tournament championship watch and a plaque signifying his selection as the event’s Most Valuable Player.

He capped a superb tournament with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Jackson scored all of his second-half points in the last 11 minutes and had 11 in the final 5:15.

His performance under such trying circumstances served as inspiration to his teammates, according to senior guard Randy Blair.

“The way he handled everything was incredible,” Blair said. “He deserves everything he got for this tournament.”

ISU coach Bob Bender also praised Jackson, saying, “I guess after you see a young man handle responsibility in such a mature manner (on Sunday), you almost expect it. But it still was incredible. All I can say is, he is a man.”