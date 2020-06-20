Kindred top games No. 1: Rickey Jackson delivers MVC title for his mother, Redbirds

Rickey Jackson, playing with a heavy heart, went out and delivered a heart-pounding performance in the 1990 Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament.
Redbird Arena was still in its infancy when Illinois State hosted the final on-campus MVC Tournament before the event shifted to St. Louis. The place was jammed for a championship game that saw Jackson and the Redbirds edge Southern Illinois, 81-78, in a terrific back-and-forth battle.
The March 6, 1990 game may still rank as the loudest in Redbird Arena history. At the center of it all was Jackson, a senior guard whose mother had died a few hours prior to the Redbirds’ semifinal win over Creighton.
The Pantagraph had multiple reporters at the title game. Here is my story on Jackson from a night in which ISU students stormed the court in celebration:
Rickey Jackson stood on the rim at Redbird Arena, the net draped around his neck.
Finally, the Illinois State senior could smile after leading the Redbirds to an 81-78 victory over Southern Illinois last night for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship.
The 6-foot-5 Jackson, with tears in his eyes, looked skyward as he celebrated ISU’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth. He made it clear a few minutes later who he was thinking of.
"This is for my mother,” said Jackson, whose mother, Mrs. Hattie Bennett, died Sunday morning, hours before the Redbirds’ semifinal game against Creighton.
“The last time I talked to my mom she told me to do it for her. I just went out and played my guts out for her. Everything I’ve got here is for her.”
What Jackson had was a tournament championship watch and a plaque signifying his selection as the event’s Most Valuable Player.
He capped a superb tournament with 20 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Jackson scored all of his second-half points in the last 11 minutes and had 11 in the final 5:15.
His performance under such trying circumstances served as inspiration to his teammates, according to senior guard Randy Blair.
“The way he handled everything was incredible,” Blair said. “He deserves everything he got for this tournament.”
ISU coach Bob Bender also praised Jackson, saying, “I guess after you see a young man handle responsibility in such a mature manner (on Sunday), you almost expect it. But it still was incredible. All I can say is, he is a man.”
He was the man down the stretch last night for ISU, but earlier in the contest senior Jarrod Coleman carried the Redbirds.
Coleman scored 11 straight points in the first half, including a thundering dunk off an assist from Jackson. Coleman finished with 23 points and joined Jackson on the all-tournament team.
“I have an incredible feeling right now,” Coleman said. “This is the first championship I’ve won in my entire life.
“We knew we could do it all the time. We made a lot of people in the media look bad because they picked us to be down near the bottom of the conference. But we almost won the conference (in the regular season) and now we’re Missouri Valley champions.”
Jackson credited the ISU fans for helping the Redbirds to their first Valley tourney title since 1983 and first NCAA berth since 1985.
“They were like the sixth man for us,” Jackson said. “We didn’t want to get down on ourselves and the fans knew that. They picked us up every time we needed them.”
