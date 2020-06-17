Kindred top games No. 4: Doug Higgins kicks Illini to stirring win

Higgins, with an 18 mph wind at his back, was dead center as he booted the ball through the uprights and into the stands beyond the south end zone.

The kick improved the Illini to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, good for a first-place tie with Iowa and Minnesota.

Higgins’ game-winner capped a day in which he made 5 of 6 field goal tries, including a 55-yarder in the first quarter. That kick also came with the wind at his back and was the second-longest in Illinois history. Only Dan Beaver, who booted a 57-yarder in 1975, has done better.

“This is a huge game for me. It’s incredible,” said Higgins, a Normal Community product who came to Illinois as a walk-on. “Five field goals — a 55-yarder — I couldn’t have dreamed something like this.”

Higgins also kicked field goals of 28, 36 and 28 yards to tie the Illini record of five in a game. He shares the mark with Beaver, Mike Bass and Chris White.

The game-winner came just 59 seconds after Michigan State took a 13-12 lead on John Langeloh’s 35-yard field goal. The Illini, with hobbled quarterback Jason Verduzco hitting 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards, drove from their own 20-yard line to the Michigan State 31.