Kindred top games No. 4: Doug Higgins kicks Illini to stirring win

When Doug Higgins burst onto the University of Illinois football scene in 1987, then-Illini coach Mike White referred to the freshman walk-on from Normal Community as “Sean Higgins” in a postgame news conference.
By 1990, Higgins was a senior and his name was climbing on Illinois’ all-time scoring list. He made big kicks for the Illini before and after Oct. 20, 1990. However, that date, and that game, a 15-13 victory over visiting Michigan State, qualify as Higgins’ greatest day in orange and blue.
His five field goals tied a school record and his 48-yarder with 42 seconds left provided the winning margin. It was a stirring individual effort in a season the Illini tied for the Big Ten Conference championship.
Here is how I saw it:
Few athletes are more competitive than University of Illinois senior linebacker Darrick Brownlow. Still, this was one play he wanted no part of.
“I didn’t even look,” Brownlow said. “I just turned away and prayed.”
Too bad.
He missed the happiest moment of Doug Higgins’ life.
A sellout crowd of 70,398 and a national television audience saw the senior from Normal kick a 48-yard field goal — his fifth of the game — with 42 seconds left to lift No. 8 Illinois over Michigan State, 15-13, in a Big Ten Conference football game yesterday at Memorial Stadium.
Higgins, with an 18 mph wind at his back, was dead center as he booted the ball through the uprights and into the stands beyond the south end zone.
The kick improved the Illini to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten, good for a first-place tie with Iowa and Minnesota.
Higgins’ game-winner capped a day in which he made 5 of 6 field goal tries, including a 55-yarder in the first quarter. That kick also came with the wind at his back and was the second-longest in Illinois history. Only Dan Beaver, who booted a 57-yarder in 1975, has done better.
“This is a huge game for me. It’s incredible,” said Higgins, a Normal Community product who came to Illinois as a walk-on. “Five field goals — a 55-yarder — I couldn’t have dreamed something like this.”
Higgins also kicked field goals of 28, 36 and 28 yards to tie the Illini record of five in a game. He shares the mark with Beaver, Mike Bass and Chris White.
The game-winner came just 59 seconds after Michigan State took a 13-12 lead on John Langeloh’s 35-yard field goal. The Illini, with hobbled quarterback Jason Verduzco hitting 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards, drove from their own 20-yard line to the Michigan State 31.
The key play was a 26-yard pass to Steven Mueller that gave Illinois a first down at the Spartans’ 33.
It helped set the stage for Higgins, now the third-leading scorer in Illini history with 211 points, one behind Bass and 51 behind White.
“I had kicked a lot all day so I was pretty loose,” said Higgins, whose only miss was a 40-yarder into the wind. “I was just thinking, ‘Keep your head down, follow through and take it right up through the uprights with your leg.’
“The wind was right behind me and as soon as I kicked it, I knew it was going to have the distance. I looked up and it was right down the middle — it was the happiest moment of my life.”
Ironically, Higgins’ 55-yarder in the first quarter came about because Illini coach John Mackovic miscalculated the distance.
“I thought it was 45,” Mackovic said. “I wish I’d known that (it was 55). I never would have kicked it. But Doug said, ‘I can make it.’ ”
