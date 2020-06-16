Kindred top games No. 5: Troy Hall, Tri-Valley near perfect in McLean County title game

We’ve heard about perfect games in baseball, softball. A pitcher who fires a complete game without allowing a baserunner is said to be perfect.
A perfect game in basketball? That’s different. That would require making every shot, committing no turnovers, allowing no points. It’s never happened.
Tri-Valley High School’s basketball team came closer than most on Jan. 20, 2001. Led by senior point guard Troy Hall, the Vikings made a tournament-record 72% of their field goal attempts in the McLean County Tournament championship game at Shirk Center.
Hall also set a championship-game record with 35 points, sparking a 69-59 upset win over Lexington. It was one of the most remarkable individual and team performances in my 42 years at The Pantagraph.
Here is how I saw it on that magical night:
Friday night, Tom Hall vowed his Tri-Valley High School basketball team would give top-seeded Lexington “nothing but our best effort” in Saturday night’s championship game of the 91st McLean County Tournament.
But this?
“Not in my wildest dreams,” Hall said.
Led by Hall’s son, senior point guard Troy Hall, the Vikings shattered the tournament field-goal percentage record, nailing 72% of their shots in a 69-59 upset of defending champion Lexington at Shirk Center.
Troy Hall also etched his name in the record book, scoring 35 points to break the championship game mark of 32 held by Octavia’s Jerry Nord (1957) and Lexington’s Hugh Freed (1958).
“I had 35 points?” a surprised Hall said afterward. “Coach just said, ‘Penetrate and try dishing it. And if you have it when you penetrate, shoot the ball,’ That’s what I did.”
Third-seeded Tri-Valley (10-6) was 21 of 29 from the field and 10 of 14 from 3-point range (also 72%) while earning its third McLean County title in four years. The previous field-goal percentage records were 52.8% for a championship game and 63.0% for any game.
“We executed our plays very well,” Troy Hall said. “I think we just got our open shots and we were on tonight.”
Troy Hall was 10 of 15 from the floor, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and sank 12 of 14 free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.
“I have to tell you, I’m pretty proud of that young man,” Tom Hall said. “He plays with so much heart and he throws it out there every night. There isn’t a time when Troy doesn’t give you everything he’s got.”
Saturday night, that was too much for Lexington (11-4).
The Minutemen pulled into a 48-all tie early in the fourth quarter on a Matt Tanney jumper, but when freshman Josh Simpson, junior Alan Andrews and Troy Hall nailed 3-pointers during the next four minutes, Tri-Valley had a 57-50 lead.
The Vikings then made 10 of 12 free throws in the final two minutes.
“We didn’t do a very good job of getting to their shooters, and to their credit, they did a good job of knocking the shots down,” Lexington coach Jake Krause said. “(Hall) really played well and credit the rest of them for setting him up for open shots.
“They just did a phenomenal job of playing together and knocking down open shots. How do you defend that kind of shooting?”
