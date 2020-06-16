Kindred top games No. 5: Troy Hall, Tri-Valley near perfect in McLean County title game

Troy Hall also etched his name in the record book, scoring 35 points to break the championship game mark of 32 held by Octavia’s Jerry Nord (1957) and Lexington’s Hugh Freed (1958).

“I had 35 points?” a surprised Hall said afterward. “Coach just said, ‘Penetrate and try dishing it. And if you have it when you penetrate, shoot the ball,’ That’s what I did.”

Third-seeded Tri-Valley (10-6) was 21 of 29 from the field and 10 of 14 from 3-point range (also 72%) while earning its third McLean County title in four years. The previous field-goal percentage records were 52.8% for a championship game and 63.0% for any game.

“We executed our plays very well,” Troy Hall said. “I think we just got our open shots and we were on tonight.”

Troy Hall was 10 of 15 from the floor, 3 of 7 from 3-point range and sank 12 of 14 free throws. He also grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

“I have to tell you, I’m pretty proud of that young man,” Tom Hall said. “He plays with so much heart and he throws it out there every night. There isn’t a time when Troy doesn’t give you everything he’s got.”

Saturday night, that was too much for Lexington (11-4).