Kindred: What it’s like coaching hoops in the HOIC, a league of legends with 600-game winners Tim Meiss, Rodney Kellar and Matt Winkler

What’s it like coaching boys basketball in the Heart of Illinois Conference? Doug Yoder is finding out in his first year at Lexington High School.
Tuesday morning, Yoder shared what it will be like this week.
“Tonight we have Eureka and Friday we have Fieldcrest,” Yoder said.
“So you’re facing over 1,200 (coaching) wins this week?” a reporter asked.
“Yeah, it’s going to be awesome,” Yoder replied.
He laughed at the absurdity of it. Who can blame him?
In Eureka’s Tim Meiss, Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler and Ridgeview’s Rodney Kellar, the Heart of Illinois has three coaches with 600-plus career wins. All are in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Winkler joined the 600-club last week and is 601-205 in his 29th year at Fieldcrest. Meiss is 655-484 in his 36th season at Eureka and 44th overall. Kellar is 665-316 in 35 years at Ridgeview/Octavia. It adds up to 1,921 wins.
That’s what it’s like coaching in the HOIC.
“If you want to learn how to coach basketball, you just have to go against them,” said Yoder, head coach at Olympia the past seven years. “They have some of the best sets, their teams are always ready to play.
“They get the best out of you. When you’ve got 600 wins, that’s a lot of respect for those guys. It makes you feel good when you beat them. When you lose to them, you know you’re going against one of the best.”
Mark Edmundson has been doing it for 13 years. His LeRoy tenure includes a Class A state championship in 2016, so he knows what it takes to win.
He marvels at the consistency with which Kellar, Meiss and Winkler have done it. They are to HOIC basketball what Federer, Djokovic and Nadal are to tennis.
“When you think about the era of high school sports that we’re in, in a public school to continually be successful in your sport is so difficult,” Edmundson said. “Matt and Rodney and Tim continue to do it year after year after year. It’s mind boggling.
“I think it’s pretty unique for any person, one coach, to win 600 games. I can’t imagine there has ever been a conference where they had three 600-game winners. I doubt that it’s ever been done in the state of Illinois.”
He could be right. It could be historic. At a minimum, it is rare.
Game planning against the “Big Three” is a challenge. In a league of high-level coaching, they push opponents to be thorough, meticulous and creative.
“When you’re practicing or preparing, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I better be ready because I don’t want to be embarrassed,’' Edmundson said. “No matter what you’re going to throw at them, they’ve seen it … probably twice. You don’t outcoach these guys. You do whatever you can so you don’t get outcoached.”
Again, that’s from a veteran coach with a state title on his resume. Imagine being a rookie coach plotting strategy against them.
Andrew McDowell doesn’t have to imagine. Now in his fifth year as University High head coach, McDowell was 24 years old when he coached his first varsity game at Lexington in 2010.
Kellar and Winkler were well on their way to Hall of Fame careers. Eureka was not in the HOIC at the time, but McDowell had faced Meiss as a U High player and was familiar with his program.
The young guy immediately noticed a common thread.
“Very quickly, that first Christmas, I was trying to figure out, ‘What do I want our identity to be?’” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘These guys already know. Their players execute.’ It was just a different level of identity and organization and buy-in from the players and communities.
“There were some other good teams in the conference, but those were the programs I looked up to. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to get to.’ I kind of idolized their programs and how they ran them and how they carried themselves. If I was scouting them, I was watching them as much as the game. I was trying to pick up little things that I could use and implement.”
It was like going to school while, at the same time, trying to beat the teacher(s). There were lessons learned and lumps taken.
McDowell found that if his team had a weakness, there was no hiding it.
“It felt like things we were vulnerable to, they consistently hit that. They knew how to attack us,” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ It was the next level of organizing a team and game planning and all of that.”
Frustrating? You bet.
While McDowell went 50-40 in his three seasons at Lexington, including 21-10 in 2012-13, there were times he felt overwhelmed. His former coach at U High, Hall of Famer Cal Hubbard, encouraged him to reach out to Kellar, Winkler, etc.
“He said, ‘They were young too. They’d be willing to help,’” McDowell said. “They were. I would talk to Coach Winkler about, ‘We’re struggling with this,’ and he always would answer his phone, always would talk to me. Same thing with Coach Kellar.
“They provided me with tons of insight and ideas and ways of doing things. They never treated me like I was below them as a 24-year-old.”
McDowell admires them, and Meiss, for what they’ve built and how they’ve built it. Edmundson does as well, saying, “It’s a little bit of an honor to coach against those guys.”
"But," he added. "It’s very difficult.”
That’s what it’s like.
