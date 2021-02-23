Kindred: What it’s like coaching hoops in the HOIC, a league of legends with 600-game winners Tim Meiss, Rodney Kellar and Matt Winkler

The young guy immediately noticed a common thread.

“Very quickly, that first Christmas, I was trying to figure out, ‘What do I want our identity to be?’” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘These guys already know. Their players execute.’ It was just a different level of identity and organization and buy-in from the players and communities.

“There were some other good teams in the conference, but those were the programs I looked up to. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to get to.’ I kind of idolized their programs and how they ran them and how they carried themselves. If I was scouting them, I was watching them as much as the game. I was trying to pick up little things that I could use and implement.”

It was like going to school while, at the same time, trying to beat the teacher(s). There were lessons learned and lumps taken.

McDowell found that if his team had a weakness, there was no hiding it.

“It felt like things we were vulnerable to, they consistently hit that. They knew how to attack us,” McDowell said. “I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ It was the next level of organizing a team and game planning and all of that.”

Frustrating? You bet.