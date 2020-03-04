Lincoln cruises to 3A Regional victory over Morton

“That really got us fired up. When they hit that first 3-pointer, we’re all like ‘all right, it’s time to get it in gear,’ ” said Ewald. “We kept rolling from there. We really build off momentum. Basketball is a game of runs, and we always go on runs.”

Morton (16-16) did score the final eight points of the first quarter and pulled within 19-15 early in the second period on a Collin Roche bucket.

“In the first quarter, we weathered that first run. I’m really proud of our guys to fight through that adversity,” Potters coach Matt Franks said. “Lincoln is a really good team. They just had one of those nights.”

Kaden Froebe heated up with 12 second-quarter points as Lincoln pushed its lead to 38-23 entering halftime.

While Morton had 13 turnovers over the first three quarters, the Potters’ defensive effort to rattle Lincoln was ineffective.

“We work on taking care of the ball. We don’t want to turn it over,” said Alexander. “We think every time we turn it over, that’s a chance we don’t get to score. The kids play together really well and move it."

A Kameron Whiteman 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter boosted the Lincoln lead to 62-32, invoking a running clock for the remainder of the contest.