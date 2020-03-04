Lincoln cruises to 3A Regional victory over Morton

BLOOMINGTON — It begins with the Lincoln High School starting lineup. Uniform numbers 1-2-3-4-5. Orderly. Efficient. No nonsense.
Then the Railsplitters start playing basketball. And when Lincoln flashes all its skills in one evening, it is a sight to behold.
The No. 6-ranked team in Class 3A opened postseason play by missing only two second-half shots, sinking 15 of 16 free throws and committing no turnovers for the first three quarters in a 72-37 victory over Morton.
The Railers won their 14th straight game while improving to 29-2. Lincoln will face the winner of Wednesday’s Bloomington-Danville game in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional championship game.
“It’s a fun group to coach and watch,” Lincoln coach Neil Alexander said. “We’re hard to guard. Any one of them can score and score quick.”
After Morton’s Beau Durbin opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, the Railers did exactly that.
With senior guard Will Ewald scoring nine, Lincoln reeled off 17 straight points for a 17-3 cushion.
“That really got us fired up. When they hit that first 3-pointer, we’re all like ‘all right, it’s time to get it in gear,’ ” said Ewald. “We kept rolling from there. We really build off momentum. Basketball is a game of runs, and we always go on runs.”
You have free articles remaining.
Morton (16-16) did score the final eight points of the first quarter and pulled within 19-15 early in the second period on a Collin Roche bucket.
“In the first quarter, we weathered that first run. I’m really proud of our guys to fight through that adversity,” Potters coach Matt Franks said. “Lincoln is a really good team. They just had one of those nights.”
Kaden Froebe heated up with 12 second-quarter points as Lincoln pushed its lead to 38-23 entering halftime.
While Morton had 13 turnovers over the first three quarters, the Potters’ defensive effort to rattle Lincoln was ineffective.
Lincoln playing Lincoln defense. pic.twitter.com/ymlZHAPkNc— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 4, 2020
“We work on taking care of the ball. We don’t want to turn it over,” said Alexander. “We think every time we turn it over, that’s a chance we don’t get to score. The kids play together really well and move it."
A Kameron Whiteman 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter boosted the Lincoln lead to 62-32, invoking a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Froebe finished with 21 points, Ewald 19 and Dylan Singleton 14 for the Railers, who shot 64 percent from the field (23 of 36) and 58 percent (11 of 19) from 3-point range.
Brice Brown and Grant Gudeman scored seven points apiece to lead Morton, which connected of 11 of 29 shots for 38 percent.
030420-blm-spt-4bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-5bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-7bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-6bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-8bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-15bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-9bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-16bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-10bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-3bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-17bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-2bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-11bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-12bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-13bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-14bhsreg
030420-blm-spt-1bhsreg
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt