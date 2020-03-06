Lincoln High School basketball slips past Danville for 3A regional title

BLOOMINGTON — In pursuit of the basket, Lincoln High School’s Kaden Froebe was forced to quickly change his plans.
Before tumbling to the Robert Frank Sports Complex floor, Froebe released the basketball with modest expectations and high hopes.
“I got pushed a little bit, but I should have been stronger with it. I flipped it up there and didn’t see much of the rim but it went in somehow,” Froebe said. “I fell and heard everybody else celebrate so I got back on defense as fast as I could.”
Froebe’s timely two points snapped a 56-56 tie and the Railsplitters kept Danville off the scoreboard over the final two minutes to claim a 60-56 victory Friday in the championship game of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.
“We knew coming into this game it would be unbelievably tough,” said Lincoln coach Neil Alexander. “It was just an outstanding effort by our kids and we get to go home.”
No. 6-ranked Lincoln (30-2) advanced to its own sectional by winning its 15th straight game. The Railers meet Decatur MacArthur on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
Lincoln faithful welcome their team to the floor. pic.twitter.com/ylzyOO3wXo— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) March 7, 2020
Danville climbed into a tie on a Tevin Smith 3-pointer from the key with 2:14 left. After Froebe’s circus shot went in, Froebe and Will Ewald both missed the front end of a one-and-bonus free throw.
The Vikings, who bowed out at 16-16, had a chance to tie or go ahead but Martez Rhodes was whistled for a charge with nine seconds showing.
Ewald then drilled two free throws at the 5.4-second mark to allow the Lincoln faithful breathe a bit easier.
“I had a lot of pressure on me, and I was ready to knock them down,” Ewald said. “I missed that first one, but I made up for it with those last two.”
Froebe had faith Ewald would deliver.
“He’s been doing it since he was 2 years old. I told him he’s got this in the bag,” said Froebe, who led all scorers with 23 points. “He missed one so I knew he was going to make these next two. He never misses two in a row.”
Lincoln enjoyed a 52-43 cushion through three quarters. But the Vikings surged back with a Smith 3-pointer and a Devin Miles steal and layup to pull within four. Danville trailed 56-51 before clawing back for the tie.
“They played through adversity all year. Coach (Durrell) Robinson has done a great job keeping them together,” said Alexander. “It’s a game that could have gone either way. We’re just fortunate we made some plays and made some shots.”
Froebe scored 11 of his points in the first quarter to spark the Railers to a 35-27 halftime advantage.
“My point guard Dylan (Singleton) was driving and kicking it out,” said the 6-foot-3 senior. “I pay so much respect to him. He doesn’t get enough credit for what he does.”
Ewald chipped in 13 points and Singleton and Kameron Whiteman nine each for Lincoln, which shot 59% from the field (22 of 37) but was outrebounded, 26-13.
“Their defense, they were shooting the passing lanes and getting up in our shorts and pressuring us,” Ewald said. “It was really hard to drive against them too because they’re pretty quick laterally.”
Miles topped Danville with 18 points, Robert Stroud added 13 and Smith 10. Stroud and Nathanael Hoskins grabbed seven rebounds each.
