Lincoln High School senior Kaden Froebe earns Associated Press Class 3A second-team all-state basketball honors

Lincoln High School senior guard Kaden Froebe was a second-team selection Thursday on the Associated Press Class 3A all-state boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-3 Froebe led Lincoln to a 32-2 record, a No. 6 state ranking and the Class 3A Sweet Sixteen.

A Missouri S&T recruit, he averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Railers.

Making the 3A all-state first team in voting by a statewide media panel were 6-6 junior Bryce Hopkins of Oak Park Fenwick, senior guard and University of Illinois recruit Adam Miller of Chicago Morgan Park, senior forward Isaiah Rivera of Geneseo, senior guard Antione Bloxton of Chicago Bogan and junior guard Troy D'Amico of Niles Notre Dame.

In Class 4A, the first team included senior guard DJ Steward of Chicago Whitney Young, junior guard Max Christie of Rolling Meadows, senior forward Ramean Hinton of Chicago Curie, senior guard Ray'Sean Taylor of Collinsville and senior guard Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights Marian.

