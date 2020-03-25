Lincoln's Kaden Froebe named to IBCA Class 3A all-state first team

Lincoln High School senior Kaden Froebe was a first-team selection Wednesday on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state team.
The 6-foot-3 guard, who also earned Pantagraph Area Player of the Year honors, averaged 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the 32-2 Railsplitters, who reached the Sweet Sixteen before their season was canceled by the coronavirus.
Joining the Missouri S&T recruit in earning all-state honors were teammates Dylan Singleton, a junior, and Kameron Whiteman, a senior, who both received special mention.
Also making the 10-player first team in 3A were Mahomet-Seymour's Grant Coleman, Chicago Bogan's Antoine Bloxton, Oak Park Fenwick's Bryce Hopkins, Chicago DePaul Prep's Tyler Johnson, Niles Notre Dame's Louis Lesmond, Galesburg's Jaylin McCants, Chicago Morgan Park's Adam Miller, Peoria Notre Dame's Noah Reynolds and Geneseo's Isiah Rivera.
Named to the 11-player Class 4A first team were Bolingbrook's Darius Burford, Chicago Simeon's Ahamad Bynum, Rolling Meadows' Max Christie, Chicago Curie's Ramean Hinton, Chicago Heights Bloom's Dante Maddox Jr., Glenbrook South's Dominic Martinelli, Elmhurst York's Nate Shockey, Niles North's Aquan Smart, Chicago Young's DJ Steward, Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor and Marian Catholic's Ahron Ulis.
