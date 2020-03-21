Lincoln's Kaden Froebe tabbed Pantagraph Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year

On defense, Alexander saw Froebe, who has a 28-inch vertical jump, make the most of having "good hands."

"He's really long and that helped him out in our defense," he said.

Froebe expects to be a shooting guard at Missouri S&T, whose coach, Bill Walker, formerly the coach at the University of Illinois Springfield, began recruiting Froebe as a sophomore.

"He believed in me from the beginning," said Froebe, who plans to major in business, but envisions becoming a coach. "I just want to have that business major to fall back on."

Froebe could hardly ask for a better coaching role model than Alexander, whose 44-year record is 864-399, making him third in state history for most wins.

"Coach Al is going to have you prepared for every single game even if it's a team that has zero wins," Froebe said. "We're going to be playing our best game. We're not going to be playing down to the competition.

"Just having him around is something special. The players and I really appreciate him and how much he does for us, how many hours he spends in the gym, how many hours he spends scouting. He watches film all day, every day. The coaching staff knows every single team and every single player inside and out."