Lincoln's Kaden Froebe tabbed Pantagraph Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year

LINCOLN — Talk to enough basketball stars and you soon realize that school officials need not worry about losing keys to their building.
All they have to do is contact the local hoops headliner, who has probably had a set of keys to the gym for years.
Take Kaden Froebe, for example.
When asked about his training plans during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, "I've got keys to a couple gyms here in Lincoln. I'll probably just sneak in and do some shooting and stuff."
A 6-foot-4 senior guard for Lincoln High School, Froebe has parlayed his gym access and willingness to work into being named the Pantagraph Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Besides being an Associated Press Class 3A second-team all-stater, Froebe is a "great kid," according to Hall of Fame coach Neil Alexander.
"I enjoyed coaching him for four years," Alexander said. "I can't say enough positive things about him. He's a really easy kid to coach. He worked hard, put time in the gym to get better and it paid off."
Froebe's gym access, as a matter of disclosure, has been aided by the fact his father, Kent, is the District 27 superintendent overseeing several schools, while his mother, Kari, is a teacher and basketball coach at West Lincoln-Broadwell.
Froebe and the Railsplitters had hoped to access the state tournament, but concerns about spreading the coronavirus ended their 32-2 season prior to a Class 3A Sweet Sixteen showdown with Springfield Lanphier.
"The team did great this year, especially towards the end," Froebe said. "Everybody's shot was starting to fall and I thought we were going to do something special."
When Froebe got the news his season was over, it landed like a punch in the gut.
"I was speechless," he said. "I started crying. Coach Al texted that we should all go back to the gym. For an hour and a half we all sat there with no words. Everybody was crying."
While Froebe understands why the season ended, he just wishes he'd known his last game, a victory over Decatur MacArthur, was the finale.
"We were hoping to get back playing for Railer Nation against Lanphier, which would have been sold out," said Froebe, whose team always has more fans than the opponent, home or away. "Knowing you have that much support gives you so much confidence to go out and play."
Froebe's confidence helped him average 18.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for an Apollo Conference championship team ranked No. 6 in the final Associated Press Class 3A state poll.
Froebe, who has signed with Division II Missouri S&T in Rolla, Mo., shot 57.7% from the field, 37.8% from 3-point range and 73.8% from the free throw line.
"We work on shot selection and what type of shot to take," Alexander said. "He pretty much had the green light as most of our kids did. They all knew good shots from bad shots. I think that's what made them be as successful as we were."
Besides repeating as a first team all-Apollo honoree, Froebe earned all-tournament honors at Lincoln and Collinsville for the second straight year.
As a two-year starter, Froebe helped Lincoln go 59-7 en route to career totals of 1,111 points, 282 rebounds, 221 assists and 173 steals. His career high for a single game was 31 points and he once made seven 3-pointers in a half.
"That (59-7) was pretty good and I thought we had more in us," Alexander said. "It was a pretty disappointing ending. For all our kids, it was hard on them. We thought we had a good chance. We also understand the reasoning, too."
There was also a reason Froebe helped the Railers shoot 51.8% from the field as a team.
"He was good in the open court," Alexander said. "This team was one of the very few I've had here at Lincoln that was able to play more of an uptempo-type game.
"All our guys were basically the same type of player. They could all get to the basket. They all had a mid-range game and they all could shoot the 3. That made us hard to guard. That definitely helped Kaden."
On defense, Alexander saw Froebe, who has a 28-inch vertical jump, make the most of having "good hands."
"He's really long and that helped him out in our defense," he said.
Froebe expects to be a shooting guard at Missouri S&T, whose coach, Bill Walker, formerly the coach at the University of Illinois Springfield, began recruiting Froebe as a sophomore.
"He believed in me from the beginning," said Froebe, who plans to major in business, but envisions becoming a coach. "I just want to have that business major to fall back on."
Froebe could hardly ask for a better coaching role model than Alexander, whose 44-year record is 864-399, making him third in state history for most wins.
"Coach Al is going to have you prepared for every single game even if it's a team that has zero wins," Froebe said. "We're going to be playing our best game. We're not going to be playing down to the competition.
"Just having him around is something special. The players and I really appreciate him and how much he does for us, how many hours he spends in the gym, how many hours he spends scouting. He watches film all day, every day. The coaching staff knows every single team and every single player inside and out."
They also have keys to the gym in case Froebe, for some reason, has trouble getting in.
