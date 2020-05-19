Matt Kelley hired as Pontiac head basketball coach

“If you can play hard, the score will take care of itself,” he said. “I want to push the tempo if we can and put kids in positions to make their own decisions. That’s the best way for them to learn and love the game. Each team is different. You deal with what you have.

“We’re on the same page as far as what our goals are. We want to make kids the best human being they can be. That’s our main goal.”

Kelley will not be a teacher at Pontiac.

“He’s a farmer in the Bloomington-Normal area so we know he’s got a good work ethic. I think he brings a lot of positives to us,” said Brunner. “There are not a whole lot of teaching openings so we thought he would be a good fit for us.”

Kelley describes himself as a “fourth generation farmer. It’s a family thing. We all work together. It keeps us busy.”

Kelley and wife Margaret have four children: Nora, 10, Gwyneth, 8, Eileen, 6, and Lily, 4.

