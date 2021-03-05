Max Ziebarth paces Normal West to one-point victory over Manual

Max Ziebarth contributed 22 points and seven rebounds as Normal West held off Peoria Manual, 57-56, in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game Friday at Normal.
Corey Walker added 18 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats while Ja'Marcus Webb had 12 points and Josh Emdonson chipped in six rebounds and six assists. West outscored Manual 23-11 in the third quarter to overcome a 26-22 halftime deficit.
"It was a good win against a very athletic Peoria Manual team," said West caoch Ed Hafermann. "Our guys came out in the third quarter and were efficient offensively. We did enough down the stretch to get the win."
NCHS 48, Champaign 43: Zach Cleveland led Normal Community with 20 points and six rebounds as Normal Community rallied in the fourth quarter to post a Big 12 victory at Normal.
The Ironmen trailed 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter as Trey Redd scored nine of his 11 points to spark the comeback. Redd also had six assists.
U High 64, Eisenhower 47: DJ Starr scored 23 points to spark University High to a Central State Eight Conference win at Decatur.
Brandon Merritt had 17 points for the Pioneers (9-4, 5-4) and Justin Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds. Starr and Merritt each had five assists.
“Our guys did a good job making defensive adjustments after the first quarter and the key for us was our execution on offense,” said U High coach Andrew McDowell.
IVC 77, Central Catholic 72: Drew Hinderer poured in 30 points for Central Catholic, including 23 in the second half, in an Illini Prairie Conference loss at Chillicothe.
JT Welch added 18 points and Jadyn Ellison 10 for the Saints.
LeRoy 86, Fisher 52: Nate Perry scored 22 points and Logan Petersen added 19 as LeRoy cruised to claim its share of the HOIC title.
Max Buckles chipped in 11 points for the Panthers (12-1, 11-1). Carson Brozenec led Fisher with 26 points and became the school record-holder for career points in the process.
El Paso-Gridley 65, Flanagan-Cornell 52: Luke Ihlenfeldt led EPG with 18 points in an HOIC win over Flanagan-Cornell at El Paso.
Jake Funk had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Asa Smith added 14 points for the Titans (9-4, 9-3). JD Ruddy topped the Falcons (7-12, 6-6) with 23 points. Dallas Hamilton chipped in 11.
Eureka 61, Heyworth 42: Matt Martin led a balanced attack with 14 points as Eureka downed visiting Heyworth in an HOIC game. Colby Blunier and Trevor Heffren scored 13 points each for the Hornets while Tazden Eller paced Heyworth with 19 points.
Tri-Valley 49, Ridgeview 43: TJ Norman had 15 points to lift Tri-Valley to an HOIC victory at Downs. Ridgeview was led by Nunamaker's 12 points.
GCMS 60, Tremont 57: Braden Roesch and Ethan Garard each scored 14 points for GCMS in an HOIC win at Gibson City. Tremont's Ridge Stieghorst had 19 points.
Dwight 65, Lexington 56: Brandon Ceylor scored 23 points, Isaac Telford 12 and Abe Rieke 11 as Dwight prevailed in a nonconference game at Dwight.
Kaden Tolan topped Lexington with 11 points and Carter Coffman had nine.
Prairie Central 48, Monticello 46: Trey Bazzell sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Hawks to a victory at Fairbury.
An Illinois Wesleyan recruit, Bazzell compiled 27 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
St. Joseph-Ogden 81, Olympia 58: Adam Swartzentruber scored 12 points and Hunter Burges had 11 for Olympia in an Illini Prairie Conference loss at St. Joseph.
Cornerstone Christian 92, Clinton 66: Caden Bowars' 24 points helped Cornerstone Christian stay unbeaten with a nonconference win. Zachary Wolfe added 13 points for Cornerstone (8-0).
Effingham 45, Lincoln 41: Parker Wolfe had 25 points to lift Effingham to an Apollo Conference win at Lincoln. Dylan Singleton paced the Railers with 15 points.
A-L-A-H 59, Blue Ridge 24: Zack Lewis scored 10 points for Blue Ridge in a loss at Arthur.
GIRLS
Normal West 35, Manual 33: Megan Williams poured in a career-high 24 points to spark Normal West (3-1, 3-1) to a Big 12 Conference victory. Tamara Mack led Peoria Manual with 18.
U High 64, Eisenhower 34: Kassidy Patton's 20 points and six rebounds helped University High to a Central State Eight Conference victory in Normal.
Alexis Noonan chipped in 13 points and six assists and Macy Petelin added 12 points for the Pioneers.