Max Ziebarth paces Normal West to one-point victory over Manual

Max Ziebarth contributed 22 points and seven rebounds as Normal West held off Peoria Manual, 57-56, in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball game Friday at Normal.

Corey Walker added 18 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats while Ja'Marcus Webb had 12 points and Josh Emdonson chipped in six rebounds and six assists. West outscored Manual 23-11 in the third quarter to overcome a 26-22 halftime deficit.

"It was a good win against a very athletic Peoria Manual team," said West caoch Ed Hafermann. "Our guys came out in the third quarter and were efficient offensively. We did enough down the stretch to get the win."

NCHS 48, Champaign 43: Zach Cleveland led Normal Community with 20 points and six rebounds as Normal Community rallied in the fourth quarter to post a Big 12 victory at Normal.

The Ironmen trailed 39-32 heading into the fourth quarter as Trey Redd scored nine of his 11 points to spark the comeback. Redd also had six assists.

U High 64, Eisenhower 47: DJ Starr scored 23 points to spark University High to a Central State Eight Conference win at Decatur.

Brandon Merritt had 17 points for the Pioneers (9-4, 5-4) and Justin Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds. Starr and Merritt each had five assists.