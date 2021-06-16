Midwest Crossroad Showcase basketball event set for Friday-Sunday at Normal West

NORMAL — There will be 42 high school boys basketball teams participating in the Midwest Crossroads Showcase on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Normal West High School.

The showcase is a certified NCAA live event where Division I, II and III coaches, along with NAIA and junior college coaches, are able to evaluate high school players during a two-week period from Friday to June 27. This is among 27 showcases in the country.

Area teams who have signed up include Normal West, Bloomington, Central Catholic, Normal Community, University High, El Paso-Gridley, Heyworth and Lincoln. Each team will play at least four games. Some of the other teams are Bradley-Bourbonnais, Chicago Kenwood Academy, Chicago Orr, East St. Louis, Rock Island and the Peoria schools.

Some of the college coaches expected to attend are from Illinois State, Iowa State, Marquette, Missouri State, Bradley, Denver, Eastern Illinois and South Dakota State.

Hours for the showcase are noon-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

Spectators are allowed to attend and watch, but required to wear masks. Cost is $10 per day.

Directors for the showcase are Normal West head boys basketball coach Ed Hafermann and Normal West assistant coach Mike Sarver. For more information, contact Hafermann at: hafermae@unit5.org.

