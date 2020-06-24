Monahan: IHSA made the right call in moving state boys basketball tournament back to Champaign

I was on vacation when the Illinois High School Association voted on moving the boys high school basketball state tournament from Peoria back to Champaign after 25 years. When I heard the news, I was elated.
I understand why the IHSA moved to Peoria — Champaign was price gouging. But I was still never happy about the move and, in fact, only attended the state tournament once in Peoria, and that was actually the three-point contest prelims.
I never attended any tournament games in Peoria, but when I was at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., I would spend my spring break by coming back home and going to the state tournament games in Champaign. After college, it got even better — I went to Class AA games using a floor pass from my college friend, Matt Kiley, who worked for Kost Broadcasting putting the games on the air.
Although Peoria has a nice river walk — even though most of the businesses have left — and is a nice city, it didn’t make sense to have it at Bradley. Nothing against Bradley — it's had great players like Hersey Hawkins, Chet "The Jet" Walker and Jim Les — but not many people pay attention to Bradley. At least I don’t. The point is, high school athletes dream of playing at the State Farm Center and not at Carver Arena.
When I was younger I always watched the games on TV, and the earliest I remember was 1976 when Jeff Clements and Mount Pulaski won it all, while Jay Shidler and Lawrenceville finished third. I liked watching Mike Duff of Eldorado (Mount Pulaski beat them in the quarterfinals). Duff and Clements returned in 1977 as well. Over the next four years I got to see players such as Roger Steig (Nashville), Walter Downing (Providence St. Mel), Barney Mines (Providence St. Mel), Tracey Trimpe (Havana), Brad Gregurich (Havana), Pat Hatter and Morrison Hughes (Madison).
When I got to high school, the entire Arcola team would go to the quarterfinals at Assembly Hall (it's State Farm Center now, but I still call it Assembly Hall). So, from 1982-85, I got to see Scott Meents (Hercher), Doug Novsack and Marty Simmons (Lawrenceville), Trevor Trimpe (Havana), Bill Braksick (Flanagan), Lowell Hamilton (Providence St. Mel), Brian Sloan (McLeansboro), Jim Edmonson (Hinckley-Big Rock), Fernando Bunch (Providence St. Mel), Jamie Martin (Harvard), Steve Redman (Chrisman), Thad Matta (Hoopeston East-Lynnn), Lance Bickett and Brad Harris (Ohio) ... I could go on and on.
The last Class A state championship was the best one in my opinion — it also was also Bloomington Pantagraph sports writer Jim Benson's No. 2 story he has covered. It was Normal University against top-ranked Aurora Christian in 1995 and the Pioneers trailed by 13 heading into the fourth quarter. The game was tied with 1:20 left and Normal U High held the ball and Kevin Jones scored the game-winning basket for a 56-54 victory.
Yes, you have to drive somewhere for food/drink in between games in Champaign, and yes, in Peoria you could walk to places. But the prestige of playing at Illinois outweighs the prestige of playing at Bradley — of course, I'm sure people around Peoria would have a different opinion.
