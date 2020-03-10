Nick Rediger sparks Normal West into Sweet Sixteen with win over Normal Community

PEKIN — A Normal West High School basketball team that started 1-7 and later lost its star center to a hip injury finds itself in the Sweet Sixteen after holding off Normal Community, 62-47, in a Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
The contest, the first sectional meeting between the Unit 5 rivals, saw the ever-gelling Wildcats erect a concrete wall on defense and loop in eight 3-pointers on offense.
"We're playing loose right now," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "I think we're playing with a lot of confidence. We went into regional play in the Quad Cities with nothing to lose.
"We've had a lot of tough battles against really good teams. The kids are buying into what we're selling. We know at this point in the season anything can happen."
The 6-foot-1 junior, who didn't even play in two earlier games against NCHS, scored a career-high 18 points while sinking three 3-pointers, making 4 of 9 shots from the field and 7 of 8 free throws.
"He did a great job down the stretch taking care of the ball and making free throws as well," Hafermann said. "We shot the ball phenomenally from the free throw line tonight (going 20 of 25). I couldn't be more proud of them."
The Wildcats (15-19) will face No. 5-state ranked Collinsville (31-3) in Friday's 7 p.m. final. The Ironmen, who split two earlier meetings with West, winning 63-60 in four overtimes on Dec. 2 and losing 48-43 on Jan. 10, ended the season at 23-11.
"We're not going to win too many games when we give up 62 points," said NCHS coach Dave Witzig. "You've got to give Normal West credit. Their guards were great tonight."
The contest opened with both teams displaying well-practiced keep-away skills. The Wildcats then grabbed the lead for good by using an 11-0 run to go up 14-4.
"That really set the tone," said Hafermann, whose team played without the injured Corey Walker. "Evan Hutson's bucket at the end of the first quarter lifted us."
The deciding flurry began with 3-pointers by Alec McGinnis and Rediger. Hutson followed with a fastbreak layup at the first-quarter buzzer before Rediger sank his second 3-pointer to open the second period. McGinnis and Hutson both finished with 14 points.
"They came out and made big 3s," said Witzig, who watched the Ironmen go 8 of 14 at the free throw line and shoot 38.8% from the field. "They made their free throws. We missed our free throws. They had a great game."
NCHS, which shot 22.2% from the field the first half to trail 20-8 at intermission, was led by 6-6 sophomore Zach Cleveland's 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jay Gillispie added 13 points and eight boards.
The Ironmen opened the second half in a three-quarter court trap that helped them pull within 25-20 with 2:54 left in the third period.
"We had to come out and pressure them," Witzig said. "We're a better half-court, man-to-man defensive team, but we had to come out and trap. We got within five and then Rediger hit a big 3 (to make it 38-30 after three quarters.)"
One telling sequence saw Trey Redd, who finished with nine points for NCHS, complete a three-point play to draw the Ironmen within 27-23, but West's Cole Hernandez answered with a three-point play.
"They amped up the pressure there in the second half pressing us," Hafermann said. "We just had to handle the pressure."
NCHS was still within 48-42 with 4:00 left, but back-to-back baskets by Hernandez and Rediger pushed the gap to 52-42 with 2:31 showing.
"I think we played as a team," Rediger said. "I didn't play the first half of the season and then I worked my way into a role. It happens in practice. You keep working and some day you'll get up there."
West committed nine turnovers to four for NCHS, but won the battle of the boards, 27-25, with Hutson grabbing a team-high six rebounds.
"Once they foul, you've got to make your free throws," Hutson said. "That was a big key. I'm proud of (Rediger), but I wouldn't say I'm surprised. He worked just as hard if not harder than everybody else in the summer. He's earned every opportunity he's gotten."
For five seniors, it was their last time suiting up for NCHS.
"We had a lot of fun this year; did a lot of good things," Witzig said. "It's disappointing to lose like this."
