Nick Rediger sparks Normal West into Sweet Sixteen with win over Normal Community

NCHS, which shot 22.2% from the field the first half to trail 20-8 at intermission, was led by 6-6 sophomore Zach Cleveland's 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jay Gillispie added 13 points and eight boards.

The Ironmen opened the second half in a three-quarter court trap that helped them pull within 25-20 with 2:54 left in the third period.

"We had to come out and pressure them," Witzig said. "We're a better half-court, man-to-man defensive team, but we had to come out and trap. We got within five and then Rediger hit a big 3 (to make it 38-30 after three quarters.)"

One telling sequence saw Trey Redd, who finished with nine points for NCHS, complete a three-point play to draw the Ironmen within 27-23, but West's Cole Hernandez answered with a three-point play.

"They amped up the pressure there in the second half pressing us," Hafermann said. "We just had to handle the pressure."

NCHS was still within 48-42 with 4:00 left, but back-to-back baskets by Hernandez and Rediger pushed the gap to 52-42 with 2:31 showing.