No. 6-ranked Lincoln basketball team pulls away in second half for Class 3A sectional win

MacArthur got rebounds in the first half, particularly on the offensive end to get second-chance points and easy buckets against a traditionally stingy Lincoln defense. Nick Spannaus had a team-high six rebounds and 10 points for the Generals and Omarion Slaw finished with eight points, all in a first half where MacArthur never trailed by more than six points.

"We knew two things going in was their transition offense," Alexander said of the first half. "We had to have good transition defense and we didn't do that and we didn't rebound. I thought they had a lot of rebounds early in the game and that kept them in it.

"We got them out a little bit and they tried to dribble drive it and we got our hands on some dribbles and knocked the ball loose and we were able to pick up some loose balls."

Lincoln shot 5-of-22 on 3-pointers, which were particularly effective in the first half. Lincoln's first three baskets were 3-pointers, but Ingram was prepared for that. They could live with 3-pointers, but not with the turnovers.

"The little mistakes that we made in turning the ball over; really that as it," Ingram said. "Our offense was working for us and we just threw the ball away and turned the ball over. Other than that our defense was doing OK; a couple of times we let them drive to the basket and we shouldn't have.