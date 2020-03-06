No. 2 Roanoke-Benson rolls on with sectional championship win over Ridgeview

Ridgeview missed its final three shots and watched sophomore Joel Weber end an eight-point night with two free throws with :15.2 to go.

"The 3 by Joel Weber (to put R-B up 30-27), our sophomore and brother to Jack, was a huge shot that we needed to get a little bit of relief from a pressure situation," said Rocket coach Abe Zeller, who saw Braman make 6 of 9 shots from the field.

"To have (Braman) in the middle both offensively and defensively is obviously one of the reasons why we're where we are at."

Roanoke-Benson also got nine rebounds from Trent Weldon en route to a 30-19 advantage on the glass.

"I'm super excited," Braman said after being mobbed by fans. "I hope we can do more. We want to get farther and farther and win state.

"Ridgeview was really tough. They are physical. They really went hard. Our fans were amazing, but they've been amazing all year."