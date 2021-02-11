Normal West, NCHS lose close Big 12 boys openers

Normal West High School got a monster performance from Corey Walker, but Peoria Richwoods sank 12 free throws in overtime to edge the Wildcats, 82-77, in the Big 12 Conference boys basketball opener Wednesday at Peoria.
Walker recorded 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (0-2), who battled back from a five-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime on Walker's contested layup with two seconds left.
But Richwoods outscored the Wildcats, 16-11, in the extra five minutes.
“We struggled with their pressure in the first half which got us down by 10 points," said West coach Ed Hafermann, whose team committed 22 turnovers. "I was proud that our guys battled back and forced overtime. We just need to be able to take care of the ball and make each possession count.
"I like our team and I am learning that they do not give up on each other even when we trail by double digits. There definitely is something in these guys to build off of.”
Max Ziebarth added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for West, while Nick Rediger had 13 points. Jamauri Winfrey scored 30 points to lead Richwoods.
Manual 47, NCHS 44: Sophomore Devonte Burse sank a 3-pointer with three seconds left, which was his only basket of the game, to lift Peoria Manual past Normal Community in the Big 12 opener at Peoria.
Zach Cleveland paced NCHS (2-2 overall) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Redd added 10 points and four assists.
The game was tied at 35-all after three quarters. Emaryon Byrd led Manual, which was playing its first game, with 13 points.
GIRLS
NCHS 57, Manual 18: Sophie Feeney led the way with 13 points as Normal Community cruised past Peoria Manual in a Big 12 opener at NCHS.
Ivie Juarez added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Iron (2-0), while Bri Matthews contributed nine points.
Roanoke-Benson 41, Dee-Mack 35: Maddie Monge and Kaylea Randall scored 12 points each to lift Roanoke-Benson in a nonconference game at Mackinaw.
Leading Deer Creek-Mackinaw was sophomore McKenna Carithers with 15 points.
