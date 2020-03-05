Normal West's Olivia Demosthenes makes nine in Three-Point Showdown

NORMAL — Normal West High School senior basketball star Olivia Demosthenes made nine of her 15 attempts in the Three-Point Showdown Class 4A state preliminaries at Redbird Arena on Thursday, but it took 10 to advance to the final four.

Only five in the field of 32 made more than Demosthenes, an Olivet Nazarene recruit.

Bloomington freshman Marley Davis made six in Class 3A where it also took 10 to advance.

The Class 4A qualifiers were Palatine Fremd senior Ella Burns (11), Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Faith Davis (10), Lombard Glenbard East junior Lauren Huber (10) and Palos Hills Stagg senior Maeli Sanchez (10).

The 3A qualifiers were Chicago De La Salle junior Dionna Brooks (11), Rock Island junior Jamyah Winter (10), Springfield junior Kenzey Decker (10) and Waterloo senior Aubrey Hubbard (10).