Normal West's Olivia Demosthenes named Pantagraph area female basketball player of the year

NORMAL — Technically speaking, this newspaper's sports staff selects the Pantagraph Area Female Basketball Player of the Year.
However, much of the heavy lifting is done by high school coaches who assign their best defenders to try locking down players like Olivia Demosthenes, this year's Player of the Year.
Normal West coach Corey Ostling warned his 5-foot-4 senior guard coming into the season that "you're no longer a secret. People know you can score. You are going to get some of the best defenders guarding you night in and night out. You're going to have to learn how to distribute the basketball. She doubled her assists from last year."
Headed to Olivet Nazarene on a full scholarship, Demosthenes averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 39% from the field and 73% at the free throw line to help the Wildcats go 21-8 in Class 4A. West won its first Intercity Tournament title in 19 years and tied for third in the Big 12 Conference at 8-2.
"She's a natural scorer and that always was the case," Ostling said. "She learned how to protect the ball a little more. Shot selection this year was huge for her. She just has the desire to be the best player she can be."
A two-time all-Big 12 Conference first team selection, Demosthenes advanced to the Country Financial State 3-Point Showdown.
"She was constantly asking if she could come in in the summer and shoot," Ostling remembers. "We purchased a shooting machine a couple years ago. She has put her time in on that machine that's for sure."
Demosthenes' strengths include the ability to create her own shot.
"It's probably one of the hardest things to do," she said. "If you're heavily contested, you have to find a way to get to the hole and score. When you do it so many times, it gets easier."
Demosthenes credits Chicago State-bound teammate Rosh Webb for helping her shine.
"When she would drive, she would always have a good dish out to me for an assist," Demosthenes said. "She worked well to find the open player."
Ostling marveled at the way the diminutive Demosthenes rebounded.
"It's unbelievable that a 5-foot-4 guard can be top three in our program in rebounds the last two years," he said. "She has a real knack for anticipating where the ball is going to go."
You have free articles remaining.
Ostling believes Demosthenes will fit right in at Olivet Nazarene, which uses a fast-paced, position-less style.
"I think they are going to want her to anticipate in that press and then shoot the ball like she does for us, but at a much faster clip," he said. "It's fast and furious.
"It's one of the reasons why I think it's such a great fit for her because they are not overthinking the game. They press and they do it the entire length of the floor. At the other end, they are trying to get a shot off as quickly as possible and do the whole thing over again."
Demosthenes, who visited North Central, Illinois College and Wartburg among others, will be a point guard for Coach Lauren Glenn.
"I heard a lot of great things about her; the way she runs her program," Demosthenes said. "When I met the girls, they were super positive and welcoming. It just felt right when I went up there to visit."
Demosthenes, who has a court in her backyard, developed her skill on the AAU circuit. She started playing in kindergarten and always faced older players.
"I never played at my grade level," she said.
Among her first coaches was her father, Jean Demosthenes, who lettered in football at Illinois State in 1993-94 and later played defensive back for the Bloomington Extreme indoor team.
"I've been playing for a really long time so I've got a lot of experience with different players and coaches," said Demosthenes, who played last summer for the Pizazz under University High coach Laura Sellers.
Demosthenes' mother, Jennifer Reynolds, a former volleyball player, has logged many miles in support of her daughter.
"She's the one that drove me to all the tournaments," Demosthenes said. "She put her time and money into putting me on teams to do what I love to do. I can't thank her enough for putting me in a place to be successful."
Demosthenes' mother made more than a dynamic player.
"One thing we talked about as a coaching staff when the season got over is how much we're going to miss her," Ostling said. "It's just her personality. She's so kindhearted. She just wants everyone to be happy. She is such a warm personality."
Next year, when foes turn up the heat on defense, the Wildcats will have to look to someone else to keep their cool.
022120-blm-spt-2westgirls
022120-blm-spt-4westgirls
022120-blm-spt-5westgirls
022120-blm-spt-6westgirls
022120-blm-spt-7westgirls
022120-blm-spt-8westgirls
022120-blm-spt-9westgirls
022120-blm-spt-10westgirls
022120-blm-spt-11westgirls
022120-blm-spt-12westgirls
An emotional ending
022120-blm-spt-3westgirls
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!