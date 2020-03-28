Normal West's Olivia Demosthenes named Pantagraph area female basketball player of the year

"It's unbelievable that a 5-foot-4 guard can be top three in our program in rebounds the last two years," he said. "She has a real knack for anticipating where the ball is going to go."

Ostling believes Demosthenes will fit right in at Olivet Nazarene, which uses a fast-paced, position-less style.

"I think they are going to want her to anticipate in that press and then shoot the ball like she does for us, but at a much faster clip," he said. "It's fast and furious.

"It's one of the reasons why I think it's such a great fit for her because they are not overthinking the game. They press and they do it the entire length of the floor. At the other end, they are trying to get a shot off as quickly as possible and do the whole thing over again."

Demosthenes, who visited North Central, Illinois College and Wartburg among others, will be a point guard for Coach Lauren Glenn.

"I heard a lot of great things about her; the way she runs her program," Demosthenes said. "When I met the girls, they were super positive and welcoming. It just felt right when I went up there to visit."

Demosthenes, who has a court in her backyard, developed her skill on the AAU circuit. She started playing in kindergarten and always faced older players.