Normal West uses strong defense to beat East Moline, capture Class 4A Moline Regional championship

MOLINE — Normal West High School's basketball team picked a good time to play its best defensive game of the season.

Senior Evan Hutson scored 14 points and sophomore Max Ziebarth added 13 as fifth-seeded West downed No. 6 East Moline, 53-45, in the Class 4A Moline Regional championship game Friday night.

"They run a lot of sets, almost every single time, and our guys' effort and focus was right there and didn't make it easy for them to shoot 3s," said West first-year head coach Ed Hafermann.

Nick Rediger contributed 10 points and Alec McGinnis nine for West, which improved its record to 14-19. The Wildcats face rival Normal Community, the No. 1 seed, in a Pekin Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

West took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 32-23 at halftime. The Wildcats then held East Moline (13-19) to three points in the third quarter to go ahead, 38-26.

"At halftime we talked about their shooters coming off screens and staying attached to those guys," said Hafermann. "We had guys locked in defensively. Cole Hernandez did a great job defending as well as Max Ziebarth.