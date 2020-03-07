Normal West uses strong defense to beat East Moline, capture Class 4A Moline Regional championship

MOLINE — Normal West High School's basketball team picked a good time to play its best defensive game of the season.
Senior Evan Hutson scored 14 points and sophomore Max Ziebarth added 13 as fifth-seeded West downed No. 6 East Moline, 53-45, in the Class 4A Moline Regional championship game Friday night.
"They run a lot of sets, almost every single time, and our guys' effort and focus was right there and didn't make it easy for them to shoot 3s," said West first-year head coach Ed Hafermann.
Nick Rediger contributed 10 points and Alec McGinnis nine for West, which improved its record to 14-19. The Wildcats face rival Normal Community, the No. 1 seed, in a Pekin Sectional semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
West took a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 32-23 at halftime. The Wildcats then held East Moline (13-19) to three points in the third quarter to go ahead, 38-26.
"At halftime we talked about their shooters coming off screens and staying attached to those guys," said Hafermann. "We had guys locked in defensively. Cole Hernandez did a great job defending as well as Max Ziebarth.
"Max was huge against their zone. He played in the middle and was strong with the ball. He had one turnover and had the ball a lot breaking their pressure."
West made 18 of 39 shots from the field, 5 of 16 from 3-point range and went 12 of 23 at the line. East Moline hit 18 of 45 field goal attempts, including 4 of 18 outside the arc, and 5 of 10 free throws.
Ziebarth had seven rebounds as the Wildcats grabbed a 27-21 advantage on the boards.
Daslah Geadeyan and Malykai Trice paced East Moline with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
West and NCHS split a pair of regular-season games, with the Ironmen winning in quadruple overtime in the Intercity Tournament and West pulling off a Big 12 Conference victory on Jan. 10.
"We know Dave (Witzig, NCHS coach) will have his guys ready to play Tuesday," said Hafermann. "We know each other's strengths and weaknesses."