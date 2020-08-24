Pontiac Holiday Tournament waiting to make announcement on event's fate this year

PONTIAC — As of now, the 90th Pontiac Holiday Tournament is still scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at Pontiac High School.
However, that could soon change.
Long-time Pontiac Holiday Tournament manager Jim Drengwitz said on Monday he wants to talk to some key people, such as Livingston County Health Department director Jackie Dever, before formally announcing a decision.
"I'm going to talk and meet with her and look at our options," said Drengwitz. "I talked to (IHSA executive director) Craig Anderson last week to see where he's at. Our advisory committees have met a couple times and I've talked to Gary (Brunner, Pontiac athletic director)."
Drengwitz concedes "it doesn't look good" in regards to holding the 16-team boys basketball tourney, which draws one of the best fields in the state that includes Bloomington and the host school.
The 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic in Bloomington-Normal canceled last week and several other Christmas break tourneys also have been called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm having a Zoom meeting with a few of our coaches who have been in the tournament a long time to see where everyone is at," said Drengwitz. "My plan is next week or the following week to make an official announcement on what we're going to do.
"We need to give everybody a chance to figure things out. I'll be honest, it doesn't look good. That would be an understatement. I think we could wait until the first of October to make a decision because I don't think it would impact us any. The only thing I have to do (right now) is order tickets. We order our tickets the first of September and confirm contracts."
Chicago Curie has won the last two Pontiac Holiday Tournament titles, beating Bloom both times in the championship game.
