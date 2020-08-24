Pontiac Holiday Tournament waiting to make announcement on event's fate this year

"I'm having a Zoom meeting with a few of our coaches who have been in the tournament a long time to see where everyone is at," said Drengwitz. "My plan is next week or the following week to make an official announcement on what we're going to do.

"We need to give everybody a chance to figure things out. I'll be honest, it doesn't look good. That would be an understatement. I think we could wait until the first of October to make a decision because I don't think it would impact us any. The only thing I have to do (right now) is order tickets. We order our tickets the first of September and confirm contracts."

Chicago Curie has won the last two Pontiac Holiday Tournament titles, beating Bloom both times in the championship game.

PHOTOS: Basketball analyst Dick Vitale appeared in Pontiac in September 2017

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.