Prep basketball: University High boys basketball defeats Olympia

DJ Starr scored 19 points and the University High School basketball team outscored Olympia in every quarter en route to a 59-33 victory at U High Gymnasium on Wednesday.

"It felt really good to be back on the floor with our guys," U High coach Andrew McDowell said. "It was a long time away and tonight’s game more than anything else just made everything feel normal for even a brief moment. I'm really proud of how hard our guys competed. It wasn’t clean or perfect, but it was a basketball game."

Brandon Merritt contributed 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Pioneers win their season opener.

Angelo Bernal grabbed 14 rebounds for U High. Hunter Berges' 10 points paced Olympia.

Dwight 80, Gardner 62: Brandon Ceylor registered 28 points and Abe Rieke 18 as Dwight won at Gardner.

Girls

Clinton 56, Cerro Gordo 19: Mallory Cyrulik led the way with 21 points as Clinton won its season opener over Cerro Gordo at Clinton.

The Maroons, who held a 12-0 edge after one quarter, also received 15 points from Kaitlyn Rauch.

