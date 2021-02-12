Prep report 2/13/21: JT Welch's 31 points helps Central Catholic down Prairie Central as Bazzell pours in 37

JT Welch sank seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points as Central Catholic High School took an 81-63 victory over Prairie Central on Friday in an Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball game at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Prairie Central senior Trey Bazzell poured in 37 points thanks to six 3-pointers.
Sam Tallen added 16 points for the Saints. Casey Crowley and Jadyn Ellison scored 12 each. Rylie Vaughan had 10 points for the Hawks.
Peoria Notre Dame 45, NCHS 42: Nelson Reynolds sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left to top Normal Community and give Notre Dame its 28th straight victory in a Big 12 Conference game at Peoria.
It was the second straight buzzer-beater loss for the Ironmen (2-3, 0-2) this week.
Zach Cleveland scored 27 points to pace NCHS and Trey Redd had 10 points.
Peoria 64, West 57: Shaun Kelley's 20 points helped Peoria High down Normal West in a Big 12 game at Peoria.
West (0-3, 0-2) led 9-8 after the first quarter, despite seven turnovers, before getting outscored 41-25 in the next two quarters.
Max Ziebarth paced West with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Corey Walker chipped in 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Nick Rediger had 10 points and four assists. The Wildcats committed 22 turnovers.
"We are struggling with turning over the ball. It’s difficult to get a win when we have 20-plus turnovers," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "If we can figure that part of the game out we would greatly enhance our chances of winning. The effort is there and our kids play hard, but it’s difficult to get out of the hole we are digging ourselves."
Springfield 56, U High 50: A fourth-quarter rally by University High fell short as Springfield took a Central State Eight Conference victory at the U High Gym.
Angelo Bernal paced U High (3-2, 0-2), which trailed 39-26 after three quarters, with 14 points. DJ Starr added 13 points and Luke Sauser 11.
“We need to compete for a full 32 minutes," said U High coach Andrew McDowell. "When we find a way to do that, we will bounce right back and grow into the team we want to be.”
Shane Miller paced Springfield with 24 points.
Pontiac 74, Unity 64: Logan Barnett scored 20 points to lift Pontiac to an Illini Prairie victory at Tolono. The Indians also received 17 points from Alex Trevino and 11 from Matt Murphy.
Eureka 71, GCMS 27: Tyler Heffren contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds while Trey Heffren also scored 10 points as Eureka cruised past GCMS in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Gibson City.
GCMS was led by Seth Barnes' 13 points.
Dee-Mack 53, EPG 47: John Blumeyer's 22 points and six rebounds helped Deer Creek-Mackinaw take an HOIC victory at El Paso.
John Blumeyer led Dee-Mack (3-1, 2-1) with 22 points and six rebounds. Lane Thomann added 15 points and six rebounds for the Chiefs (3-1, 2-1), who took possession of the HOIC Traveling Trophy.
Asa Smith had 17 points for El Paso-Gridley. Jake Funk added 13 points and Ben Klein had 12 points for the Titans (2-2, 2-2).
Tremont 62, Flanagan-Cornell 52: Zeke Litwiller led the way for Tremont with 13 points in an HOIC victory against visiting Flanagan-Cornell.
Ridge Stieghorst added 12 points and Isaiah Eatock 11 for the Turks. The Falcons were paced by Tyler Pfaff's 14 points, followed by JD Ruddy (13) and Dallas Hamilton (12).
Fieldcrest 72, Ridgeview 32: Noah Nordstrom's 20 points sparked Fieldcrest to an HOIC victory at Minonk.
Jaxon Cusac-McKay added 12 points for the Knights. Mike Dowling paced Ridgeview with eight points.
Lexington 84, Fisher 69: Lexington earned an HOIC victory against visiting Fisher.
The Bunnies were led by Carson Brosenec, who scored 31 points to pass 1,000 for his career. Jake Cochran added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Roanoke-Benson 64, Marquette 57: Luke Braman contributed 29 points, nine rebounds and six blocks as Roanoke-Benson prevailed in a Tri-County Conference game at Marquette.
James Early and Joel Weber added 10 points each for the Rockets.
Woodland 50, Lowpoint-Washburn 36: Sean Bundy's 24 points keyed Woodland (1-3) past Lowpoint-Washburn at Washburn.
Phoenix Cooper grabbed six rebounds for Woodland.
Iroquois West 66, Dwight 39: Brandon Ceylor scored 23 points for Dwight in a Sangamon Valley Conference loss at Gilman.
Iroquois West (3-1, 2-0) was led by Ryan Tilstra with 22 points.
Cerro Gordo-Bement 82, Blue Ridge 19: Cerro Gordo-Bement cruised past Blue Ridge in a game at Bement.
GIRLS
Lexington 46, Fisher 30: Emma Boyd scored 19 points to lift host Lexington to a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Kailey May led Fisher with nine points and eight rebounds, while Mariah Somme had eight points and 10 rebounds.