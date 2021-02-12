Prep report 2/13/21: JT Welch's 31 points helps Central Catholic down Prairie Central as Bazzell pours in 37

"We are struggling with turning over the ball. It’s difficult to get a win when we have 20-plus turnovers," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "If we can figure that part of the game out we would greatly enhance our chances of winning. The effort is there and our kids play hard, but it’s difficult to get out of the hole we are digging ourselves."

Springfield 56, U High 50: A fourth-quarter rally by University High fell short as Springfield took a Central State Eight Conference victory at the U High Gym.

Angelo Bernal paced U High (3-2, 0-2), which trailed 39-26 after three quarters, with 14 points. DJ Starr added 13 points and Luke Sauser 11.

“We need to compete for a full 32 minutes," said U High coach Andrew McDowell. "When we find a way to do that, we will bounce right back and grow into the team we want to be.”

Shane Miller paced Springfield with 24 points.

Pontiac 74, Unity 64: Logan Barnett scored 20 points to lift Pontiac to an Illini Prairie victory at Tolono. The Indians also received 17 points from Alex Trevino and 11 from Matt Murphy.