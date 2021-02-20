Prep report 2/21/21: Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler notches 600th victory

Corey Walker and Colton Cassady scored 12 points each for the Wildcats (1-6, 1-5).

"We continue to struggle with turning the ball over which is leading to easy baskets for our opponents," said West coach Ed Hafermann. "Our half-court defense is solid when we get it set up. We need to find a way to take care of the ball and have quality possessions on the offensive end. I believe our guys will figure it out."

Peoria High 51, Bloomington 41: Peoria High, behind Nathan Moore's 16 points, pulled away in the second half to down Bloomington in a Big 12 game at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

Adam Beasley paced the Purple Raiders (0-6), who trailed 28-26 at halftime, with 12 points. TJ Barger added 10 points.

Eureka 62, Tri-Valley 52: Trevor Heffren's 24 points and seven steals helped Eureka capture an HOIC win at Downs.

Nathaniel Leman added 14 points while Matt Martin had eight assists for the Hornets. Leading Tri-Valley in scoring were Sam Anderson (15), Zac Creamean (14) and TJ Norman (11).

LeRoy 39, EPG 35: Nate Perry had 14 points and Mason Buckles had 10 points to pace unbeaten LeRoy (8-0, 7-0) in an HOIC win at El Paso.