Prep report 2/25/21: Ethan Davis' 42 points help Olympia down Rantoul

Ethan Davis exploded for 42 points to spark Olympia High School to a 73-59 victory over Rantoul in an Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball game at Stanford.

Davis sank 21 of 24 free throws and had five 3-pointers among his eight baskets. Hunter Berges scored 15 points and Justin Siebert 11 for the Spartans.

Dee-Mack 38, Roanoke-Benson 28: Johnathan Blumeyer scored 12 points as Deer Creek-Mackinaw downed Roanoke-Benson in a nonconference game at Mackinaw.

Lane Thomann and Zachary Smith chipped in 11 points each for the Chiefs. Luke Braman's 14 points paced Roanoke-Benson.

Lincoln 35, New Berlin 18: Dylan Singleton contributed 14 points and six rebounds as Lincoln took a nonconference victory over New Berlin at Lincoln.

Landon Hullinger added 11 points for the Railsplitters, who led 16-9 at halftime.

Midland 77, Heyworth 72: Midland broke free from a 36-all halftime tie to beat Heyworth in a nonconference game.

Heyworth was paced by Gavin Hicklin's 23 points. Tazden Eller scored 19 points for the Hornets.