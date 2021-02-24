Prep report 2/25/21: Ethan Davis' 42 points help Olympia down Rantoul

Ethan Davis exploded for 42 points to spark Olympia High School to a 73-59 victory over Rantoul in an Illini Prairie Conference boys basketball game at Stanford.
Davis sank 21 of 24 free throws and had five 3-pointers among his eight baskets. Hunter Berges scored 15 points and Justin Siebert 11 for the Spartans.
Dee-Mack 38, Roanoke-Benson 28: Johnathan Blumeyer scored 12 points as Deer Creek-Mackinaw downed Roanoke-Benson in a nonconference game at Mackinaw.
Lane Thomann and Zachary Smith chipped in 11 points each for the Chiefs. Luke Braman's 14 points paced Roanoke-Benson.
Lincoln 35, New Berlin 18: Dylan Singleton contributed 14 points and six rebounds as Lincoln took a nonconference victory over New Berlin at Lincoln.
Landon Hullinger added 11 points for the Railsplitters, who led 16-9 at halftime.
Midland 77, Heyworth 72: Midland broke free from a 36-all halftime tie to beat Heyworth in a nonconference game.
Heyworth was paced by Gavin Hicklin's 23 points. Tazden Eller scored 19 points for the Hornets.
Watseka 69, Fisher 57: Carson Brozenec poured in 25 points for Fisher in a nonconference home loss to Watseka. Landen Stalter had 15 points for the Bunnies.
Clifton Central 72, Dwight 62: Wyatt Thompson led Dwight with 18 points in a loss at Clifton. The Trojans also received 15 points from Brandon Ceylor and 11 from Abe Rieke.
GIRLS
Roanoke-Benson 57, Seneca 46: Kaylea Randall had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Roanoke-Benson to a Tri-County Conference victory at Roanoke.
Jasmine Garman contributed 14 points while Maddie Monge contributed 11 points and four steals for the Rockets (7-1).
ALAH 49, Blue Ridge 29: Katie Bowns scored eight points for Blue Ridge in a loss to ALAH at Farmer City.
Watseka 52, Fisher 36: Marian Sommer's seven points paced Fisher (3-6) in a home loss to Watseka (8-0).
