Prep report 2/28/21: Big third quarter powers Normal West past Bloomington

Katie Barger added 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Purple Raiders.

“Our girls came out and competed tonight," said BHS coach Austin Myers, whose team led 18-13 at halftime. "They sped us up to the end of the third quarter, and that was the difference in the game.”

Lanphier 32, U High 20: Springfield Lanphier held University High to a combined three points in the second and third quarters to beat the Pioneers in a Central State Eight Conference game at Springfield.

Adriana Crabtree and Kendall Widdel paced the Pioneers with six points each. Cheyenne Trotter scored 15 points for Lanphier.

Eureka 74, Fieldcrest 72, OT: Ellie Cahill and Ella Ausmus combined for 46 points as unbeaten Eureka slipped past Fieldcrest in overtime in an Heart of Illinois Conference showdown at Minonk.

Cahill scored 24 points and Ausmus had 22 for the Hornets (10-0, 9-0). Haley Carver and Ashlyn May scored 22 points each while Ella Goodrich chipped in 15 for Fieldcrest (9-2, 8-2).