Prep report 2/5/21: Lexington girls slip past El Paso-Gridley in HOIC action

Candace Watson made two free throws with 37 seconds left to give Lexington High School a three-point lead and the Minutemen held on for a 47-45 victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at El Paso.
Emma Boyd scored 16 points and Jayalia Therien had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lexington. Michaela Kelly scored 17 points and Jordyn Cannon had 11 points for EPG.
Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38: Ella Goodrich scored 17 points to help Fieldcrest to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Heyworth.
Paige Ruppert paced Heyworth with 18 points.
Sophomore Carolyn Megow and freshman Riley Burton added eight points for Fieldcrest.
Tri-Valley 48, GCMS 18: Addison Ritchie's 22 points paced Tri-Valley in an HOIC game at Downs.
Ava Kurtenbach led GCMS with eight points.
Eureka 54, Olympia 37: Ellie Cahill and Ella Ausmus led Eureka with 18 and 14 points, respectively, in a nonconference victory at Eureka.
Taylor Nowaskie scored 18 points to pace Olympia.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 47, LeRoy 43: Addison Swadinsky topped all scorers with 23 points to propel Dee-Mack past LeRoy at Mackinaw.
Tiffany Bargmann scored 19 points for LeRoy, while Callie Warlow contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Tremont 59, Fisher 26: Alli Fuller poured in 27 points as host Tremont rolled to an HOIC victory.
Kellie Evans led Fisher with eight points.
Teutopolis 59, Lincoln 36: Kloe Froebe scored 20 points for host Lincoln in a losing effort.
Arcola 45, Blue Ridge 23: Jenna Mozingo and Jaclyn Pearl each scored six points as Blue Ridge suffered a loss at Arcola.