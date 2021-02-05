Prep report 2/6/21: Ihlenfeldt sparks El Paso-Gridley past Lexington

Luke Ihlenfeldt paced all scorers with 27 points as the El Paso-Gridley High School basketball team defeated Lexington, 59-39, on Friday in Heart of Illinois Conference play at El Paso.
Asa Smith added 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Jake Funk 10 points and nine rebounds for the Titans.
Ben Peacock's 18 points were high for Lexington. Kaden Tolan grabbed seven rounds for the Minutemen.
Fieldcrest 63, Heyworth 47: Fieldcrest used a 27-11 advantage in the second quarter to take control and earned the HOIC victory in its season opener at Heyworth.
Henry Lorton paced the Knights, who led 36-24 at halftime, with 15 points. Bryce Nordstrom added 14 points and Cory Land 13.
Heyworth was led by Gavin Hicklin's 13 points. Tazden Eller (12) and Ian Ohler (10) also were in double figures.
Dwight 51, Morris 47: Dwight improved to 3-1 by winning at Morris.
Brandon Ceylor paced the Trojans with 17 points and Isaac Telford had 11.
Tremont 86, Fisher 56: Isaiah Eatock's 23 points and 16 from Zeke Litwiller carried Tremont past Fisher in HOIC action at Tremont.
Carson Brozenec scored 19 and Landen Stalter 13 to go with five steals and six assists for the Bunnies. Jake Cochran had a team-high 10 rebounds for Fisher.
Lincoln 43, Teutopolis 37: Landon Hullinger finished with 22 points as Lincoln scored a home victory over Teutopolis.
Dylan Singleton chipped in 14 points and Elijah Pollice a team-high eight rebounds for the Railsplitters.
Cornerstone Christian 70, Judah Christian 32: Cornerstone Christian cruised to a triumph over Champaign Judah Christian and improved its record to 2-0.
Sangamon Valley 47, Blue Ridge 32: Victor Reynolds' nine points led Blue Ridge in a home defeat.
GIRLS
Dwight 44, Morris 41: Dwight used a 23-point fourth quarter to pull out a come-from-behind victory.
Leading the way offensively for Dwight were Kayla Kodat with 18 points and four steals, while Rylee Farris added 12 points. Nora Anderson led the Trojans with nine rebounds.