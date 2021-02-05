Prep report 2/6/21: Ihlenfeldt sparks El Paso-Gridley past Lexington

Luke Ihlenfeldt paced all scorers with 27 points as the El Paso-Gridley High School basketball team defeated Lexington, 59-39, on Friday in Heart of Illinois Conference play at El Paso.

Asa Smith added 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Jake Funk 10 points and nine rebounds for the Titans.

Ben Peacock's 18 points were high for Lexington. Kaden Tolan grabbed seven rounds for the Minutemen.

Fieldcrest 63, Heyworth 47: Fieldcrest used a 27-11 advantage in the second quarter to take control and earned the HOIC victory in its season opener at Heyworth.

Henry Lorton paced the Knights, who led 36-24 at halftime, with 15 points. Bryce Nordstrom added 14 points and Cory Land 13.

Heyworth was led by Gavin Hicklin's 13 points. Tazden Eller (12) and Ian Ohler (10) also were in double figures.

Dwight 51, Morris 47: Dwight improved to 3-1 by winning at Morris.

Brandon Ceylor paced the Trojans with 17 points and Isaac Telford had 11.

Tremont 86, Fisher 56: Isaiah Eatock's 23 points and 16 from Zeke Litwiller carried Tremont past Fisher in HOIC action at Tremont.