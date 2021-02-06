Prep report 2/7/21: Starr stars as University High beats Bloomington

DJ Starr scorched the nets for 33 points to propel the University High School basketball team to a 58-47 victory over Bloomington on Saturday at U High Gymnasium.
“I’m proud of how our guys battled tonight in back to back Intercity games,” said U High coach Andrew McDowell. “Our start to the season is good to get three wins, but as a team we have to acknowledge the areas we need to be better in and attack those this week in practice.”
Brandon Merritt helped the Pioneers hike their record to 3-0 with 10 points and five assists. Angelo Bernal pulled down 10 rebounds.
Adam Beasley topped BHS, which was playing its season opener, with 16 points.
Normal Community 63, Rock Island 51: Junior Zach Cleveland scored 26 points as Normal Community downed Rock Island, 63-51, to earn a split in the Quad Cities.
Earlier Saturday, Moline sank a game-winning shot to edge the Ironmen, 58-56.
Tyler Dwinal added 10 points for the Ironmen (2-1) against Rock Island. Cleveland scored 16 against Moline and Trey Redd added 14.
Rock Island 73, Central Catholic 70: The Saints battled back from a 14-point halftime deficit but fell short at Rock Island.
JT Welch led Central Catholic with 27 points, Sam Tallen added 19 and Jadyn Ellison 13.
Jordan Rice paced Rock Island with 24 points and Eli Reese had 15.
Moline 65, Central Catholic 61: JT Welch sank five 3-pointers and poured in 23 points for the Saints in a losing effort at Moline.
Ellison added 14 points and Drew Hinderer 12 for the Saints (1-4), who couldn't overcome a 48-38 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Rock Island was paced by Rob Pulliam with 19 points.
Eureka 57, El Paso-Gridley 55: Matt Martin and Trevor Heffren each scored 23 points as host Eureka hung on for a Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Martin, whose total was a career scoring high, also had five steals while Heffren grabbed seven rebounds. EPG was paced by Braeden Stoller and Travis Gramm with 14 points each, while Tyler Young added 12.
LeRoy 72, Tremont 26: Max Buckles scored 17 points as host LeRoy cruised to an HOIC victory. Nate Perry added 11 for the Panthers. Tremont was paced by Zeke Litwiller's nine points.
Flanagan-Cornell 51, GCMS 47: Sam Jones had 14 points as Flanagan-Cornell held off GCMS in an HOIC game at Gibson City. The Falcons were led by Seth Barnes with 12 points.
Fisher 81, Tri-Valley 75: Landen Stalter made six 3-points and scored 28 points to spark Fisher to an HOIC victory over Tri-Valley at Fisher.
Carson Brozenec added 20 points for the Bunnies, while Jake Cochran had 12 points and six rebounds.
Ridgeview 64, Lexington 45: Reece Ramirez led five Ridgeview players in double-figure scoring with 19 points as the Mustangs took an HOIC victory.
Mike Dowling and Cam Kelly added 11 points each for Ridgeview (1-3, 1-1), while Zachary Cavinder and Sean Nunamaker had 10 each. Lexington fell to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the HOIC.
Girls
NCHS 59, Moline 42: Ivie Juarez led a balanced attack with 12 points as the Iron earned a nonconference home win in their season opener.
Mallory Oloffson, a Wisconsin-Whitewater commit, and Karleigh Creasey had 10 points for NCHS. The Ironmen outscored Moline 21-5, at the line by making 21 of 28 free throws.
Moline, which led after every quarter before being outscored, 24-5 in the fourth quarter, was led by Caroline Hazen's 15 points.
"That fourth quarter our kids showed a lot of competitive will," said NCHS head coach Dave Feeney. "Mallory Oloffson and Karleigh Creasey did a great job on (Bralee) Trice defensively. Their point guard, Kadence Tatum, is very good and Sophie Feeney limited her to five points."
Eureka 60, EPG 35: Ellie Cahill canned 12 of 14 at the foul line on her way to 25 points to boost Eureka past El Paso-Gridley at Eureka in HOIC play.
Ella Ausmus chipped in 12 points and Ashley Nohl 10 for the Hornets. Michaela Kelly topped EPG with 12.
Fieldcrest 59, Dwight 21: Haley Carver tossed in five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to spark Fieldcrest over Dwight at Minonk.
Ashlyn May had 12 points for the Knights (2-0). Dwight (2-1) received a team-high seven points from Destiny Drapeau and Nellie Rieke.
Tremont 62, LeRoy 31: Fifteen points from Whitney Rumbold and 13 from Grace Smalley keyed Tremont to a HOIC triumph over LeRoy at LeRoy.
Callie Warlow was the scoring leader for LeRoy with 16.
Pontiac 68, Streator 35: Addison Masching scored 25 points, Tristina Einhaus 20 and Bailey Masching 10 for the Indians as Pontiac won a home game over Streator.
Heyworth 57, Dee-Mack 50, OT: Balanced scoring helped the Heyworth cause in an overtime victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Heyworth.
Paige Ruppert and Reaghan Morefield had 13 points each for the Hornets, and Brook Monteggia and Ava Longfellow had 11 apiece. Morefield grabbed 18 rebounds.
Addison Swadinsky paced the Chiefs with 13, while Rylee Kahlo and Megan Correll both had 12.
Lexington 47, Ridgeview 37: Annalyn Harper had 12 points for Ridgeview (1-1) in a home loss to Lexington (2-0).
Clinton 43, Maroa-Forsyth 32: Mallory Cyrulik scored 23 points as Clinton stayed unbeaten with a home victory against Maroa-Forsyth. Kaitlyn Rauch added 12 points for the Maroons (3-0).