Prep report 3/2/21: Steinman, Central Catholic girls improve to 7-0 in Illini Prairie Conference

Katie Steinman led a balanced attack with 13 points as Central Catholic stayed unbeaten in the Illini Prairie Conference with a 68-22 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden in a girls basketball game Monday at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Abby Cox and Megan Becker scored eight points and Cate Uhren had seven for the Saints, who improved to 9-2 overall and 7-0 in the league.
Sammie Shanks recorded five steals and five assists while Natalia Garcia and Megan Becker grabbed six rebounds each.
Eureka 40, Dee-Mack 38: Ellie Cahill's 15 points helped unbeaten Eureka (11-0) slip past Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a Heart of Illinois Conference game at Mackinaw.
Megan Correll scored 14 points and Addison Swadinsky had 12 for Dee-Mack.
Fieldcrest 58, LeRoy 33: Freshman Riley Burton came off the bench to score 13 points and help Fieldcrest to an HOIC victory at Minonk.
Ashlyn May added 12 points, five assists and four steals while Ella Goodrich had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights (10-2, 8-2). Callie Warlow paced LeRoy (6-5) with nine points.
Tremont 47, Ridgeview 30: Alli Fuller contributed 16 points to lift Tremont (10-0) to an HOIC win at Colfax. The Knights (5-7) were led by Morgan Donaldson with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Peyton Rinkenberger had 11 points.
Pontiac 68, Monticello 41: Addison Masching and Tristina Einhaus each scored 14 points as Pontiac cruised to an Illini Prairie victory over visiting Monticello.
Heyworth 48, Lexington 45: Ava Longfellow and Paige Ruppert led Heyworth with 16 and 15 points, respectively, in an HOIC game. Emma Boyd's 17 points paced Lexington.
El Paso-Gridley 42, Tri-Valley 30: Jordyn Cannon registered 15 points and seven steals for El Paso-Gridley in an HOIC victory at Downs.
Michaela Kelly added 10 points and Rebecca Orns had nine rebounds for the Titans (6-5, 6-5). Addison Ritchie scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Tri-Valley (7-5, 7-4).
Fisher 46, GCMS 24: Kallie Evans' 19 points sparked Fisher in an HOIC game at Gibson City. Kadyn Barnes led GCMS with six points.
Roanoke-Benson 63, Midland 30: Maddie Monge had 18 points while Kaylea Randall recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a Tri-County Conference game at Roanoke.
Jasmine Garman chipped in 14 points and Frannie Heckman 10 for the Rockets (8-2).
Clinton 47, Warrensburg-Latham 34: Kaitlyn Rauch scored 23 points to pace host Clinton to a Central Illinois Conference win. Mallory Cyrulik added 13 points for the Maroons (10-2, 4-2).
Cerro Gordo 42, Blue Ridge 37: Jenna Mozingo scored 14 points for Blue Ridge in a loss at Farmer City.
BOYS
St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Central Catholic 61: Sophomore Ty Pence contributed 38 points and 14 rebounds to lift St. Joseph-Ogden past Central Catholic in an Illini Prairie Conference game at St. Joseph.
Sam Tallen paced the Saints (8-7), who led 47-45 after three quarters, with 22 points. Jadyn Ellison added 14 points and JT Welch had 10.
Fisher 79, Calvary Christian 50: Carson Brozenec's 28 points paced Fisher to a nonconference victory at Normal.
Landen Stalter (12) and Jake Cochran (11) also finished in double figures for the Bunnies.
Lincoln 47, Jacksonville 24: Landon Hullinger tallied 23 points and Dylan Singleton added 17 as host Lincoln cruised past Jacksonville.
Watseka 62, Dwight 55, OT: Brandon Ceylor poured in 29 points for Dwight in an overtime home loss.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson