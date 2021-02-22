Prep report: Abbey Davis' 16 points paces Central Catholic girls on Senior Night

Abbey Davis scored 16 points as Central Catholic High School rolled past Monticello, 62-31, in an Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball game Monday on Senior Night at Cvengros Gymnasium.

Katie Steinman contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals for the Saints (6-2, 5-0). Abby Cox chipped in 11 points while Ella Larson grabbed seven rebounds. All nine Central Catholic seniors scored.

Fieldcrest 59, FCW 33: Fieldcrest jumped out to a 30-4 after the first quarter and cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Flanagan.

Haley Carver paced the Knights (8-1, 7-1) with 17 points while Ella Goodrich contributed 14 points and Ashlyn May had 12 points, seven assists and 5 steals. Taylor Reed and Kortney Harms scored eight points each for Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.

Tremont 70, Heyworth 31: Alli Fuller poured in 31 points, all in three quarters, as host Tremont cruised in an HOIC game. Paige Ruppert, Brook Monteggia and Raeghan Morefield scored eight points each for Heyworth.

Tri-Valley 49, Dee-Mack 41: Addison Ritchie had 16 points and Lexi Ferrell 14 as Tri-Valley took an HOIC victory at Mackinaw. Addison Swadinsky paced Deer Creek-Mackinaw with 23 points.