Prep report: Abbey Davis' 16 points paces Central Catholic girls on Senior Night

Abbey Davis scored 16 points as Central Catholic High School rolled past Monticello, 62-31, in an Illini Prairie Conference girls basketball game Monday on Senior Night at Cvengros Gymnasium.
Katie Steinman contributed 14 points, five assists and four steals for the Saints (6-2, 5-0). Abby Cox chipped in 11 points while Ella Larson grabbed seven rebounds. All nine Central Catholic seniors scored.
Fieldcrest 59, FCW 33: Fieldcrest jumped out to a 30-4 after the first quarter and cruised to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Flanagan.
Haley Carver paced the Knights (8-1, 7-1) with 17 points while Ella Goodrich contributed 14 points and Ashlyn May had 12 points, seven assists and 5 steals. Taylor Reed and Kortney Harms scored eight points each for Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.
Tremont 70, Heyworth 31: Alli Fuller poured in 31 points, all in three quarters, as host Tremont cruised in an HOIC game. Paige Ruppert, Brook Monteggia and Raeghan Morefield scored eight points each for Heyworth.
Tri-Valley 49, Dee-Mack 41: Addison Ritchie had 16 points and Lexi Ferrell 14 as Tri-Valley took an HOIC victory at Mackinaw. Addison Swadinsky paced Deer Creek-Mackinaw with 23 points.
Eureka 41, Lexington 33: Ashley Noel scored nine points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Eureka in an HOIC win over visiting Lexington. Emma Boyd scored 13 points for the Minutemen.
EPG 48, GCMS 18: Michaela Kelly scored 22 points to lead El Paso-Gridley to an HOIC win at Gibson City.
Jordyn Cannon added 10 points for EPG (4-4, 4-4). Ryleigh Brown scored seven points for GCMS.
LeRoy 39, Ridgeview 32: Callie Waslow contributed 16 points and Tiffany Bargmann had 11 in host LeRoy's win in an HOIC game. Ridgeview was led by Morgan Donaldson's 12 points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Pontiac 45: St. Joseph-Ogden took a 27-20 halftime lead en route to an Illini Prairie victory at Pontiac. Addison Masching's 20 points led Pontiac.
Roanoke-Benson 41, Putnam County 33: Maddie Monge's 13 points and six steals sparked Roanoke-Benson in a Tri-County Conference game at Roanoke. Kaylea Randall added 10 points and 19 rebounds for the Rockets (6-1).
BOYS
Fieldcrest 69, Dwight 41: Jaxon Cusac-McKay's 26 points powered Fieldcrest to a nonconference victory at Minonk.
The Knights (7-1) also received 13 points from Henry Lorton and 11 points from Noah Nordstrom. Dwight was led by Isaac Telford with 12 points.
Lincoln 50, Mattoon 36: Dylan Singleton registered 19 points and seven rebounds to lift host Lincoln in an Apollo Conference game. Brody Whiteman added 11 points for the Railsplitters.