Prep report: Central Catholic girls defeat Prairie Central

Katie Steinman scored 24 points as the Central Catholic High School girls basketball team edged Prairie Central, 57-52, on Thursday at Fairbury.

Abby Cox grabbed 13 rebounds for the Saints, who are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference. Ella Larson had four steals and Sammy Shanks seven assists.

Fieldcrest 46, Ridgeview 30: Fieldcrest moved to 4-0 and 3-0 in the Heart of Illinois by besting Ridgeview at Minonk.

Ashlyn May had 14 points and six steals for the Knights while Ella Goodrich was credited with five assists.

Lexington 46, Fisher 30: Emma Boyd's 19 points and six steals sparked Lexington past Fisher.

Faith Keagle grabbed 12 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kailey May topped Fisher with nine points.

Eureka 54, GCMS 18: Ellie Cahill's 18 points boosted Eureka past GCMS at Gibson City.

Olivia Hawthorne scored eight for the Falcons.

Tremont 70, Flanagan-Cornell 8: Alli Fuller paced Tremont with 18 points in a HOIC win at Tremont.