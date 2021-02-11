Prep report: Central Catholic girls defeat Prairie Central

Katie Steinman scored 24 points as the Central Catholic High School girls basketball team edged Prairie Central, 57-52, on Thursday at Fairbury.
Abby Cox grabbed 13 rebounds for the Saints, who are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Illini Prairie Conference. Ella Larson had four steals and Sammy Shanks seven assists.
Fieldcrest 46, Ridgeview 30: Fieldcrest moved to 4-0 and 3-0 in the Heart of Illinois by besting Ridgeview at Minonk.
Ashlyn May had 14 points and six steals for the Knights while Ella Goodrich was credited with five assists.
Lexington 46, Fisher 30: Emma Boyd's 19 points and six steals sparked Lexington past Fisher.
Faith Keagle grabbed 12 rebounds for the Minutemen. Kailey May topped Fisher with nine points.
Eureka 54, GCMS 18: Ellie Cahill's 18 points boosted Eureka past GCMS at Gibson City.
Olivia Hawthorne scored eight for the Falcons.
Tremont 70, Flanagan-Cornell 8: Alli Fuller paced Tremont with 18 points in a HOIC win at Tremont.
Grace Smalley added 12 points and Erin Pulliam 10 for the Turks. Kortney Harms had four for the Falcons.
El Paso-Gridley 38, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 27: Michaela Kelly paced EPG (1-3, 1-3) with 12 points and six rebounds. Jordyn Cannon chipped in nine points and six rebounds
Dee-Mack (1-3, 1-2) received 10 points from Rylee Kahlo scored 10 points. Megan Correll had 13 rebounds and Randi Moore nine for the Chiefs.
Tri-Valley 50, LeRoy 42: Lexi Ferrell's 23 points and 10 from Kelsey Bartlels propelled Tri-Valley (3-1) to an HOIC win at Downs.
Callie Warlow led LeRoy with 12 and Tiffany Bargmann chupped in 10.
Pontiac 43, Tolono Unity 34: Addison Masching collected 17 points and Tristina Einhaus 12 in Pontiac's home victory.
Dwight 54, Iroquois West 44: Kayla Kodat reached the 1,000-career points milestone in Dwight's win.
Kodat finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and six steals. Kassy Kodat had 10 points and Nellie Rieke eight rebounds.
Clinton 47, Mount Pulaski 32: Mallory Cyrulik's 24 points helped Clinton improve its record to 4-1.
Boys
Prairie Central 66, Heyworth 54: Rylie Vaughan paced Prairie Central with 19 points in a Hawks' triumph at Heyworth.