Prep report for 02/10/21: Balanced scoring sends Central Catholic past Pontiac

With four players scoring at least 14 points, the Central Catholic High School basketball team defeated Pontiac, 68-40, in Illini Prairie Conference action at Pontiac on Tuesday.
Casey Crowley and Sam Tallen led the Saints with 15 points each, while Cole Certa and JT Welch added 14 apiece.
Logan Barnett paced Pontiac with 13 points.
Decatur MacArthur 57, University High 46: DJ Starr's 26 points could not prevent a U High loss at Normal.
“We didn’t handle the physicality well enough and have to get better at dealing with adversity," Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell said. "We will be a better team on Friday.”
EPG 48, Fieldcrest 41: El Paso-Gridley made seven of eight free throws in overtime to defeat Fieldcrest in an HOIC game at El Paso.
EPG's Asa Smith hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 41-41 and force the extra period.
Smith led EPG (2-1, 2-1) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Funk chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds and Ben Klein had 10 points for the Titans, who took possession of the HOIC Traveling Trophy.
For Fieldcrest, Henry Lorton scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Cory Land added 11 points.
Prairie Central 68, Rantoul 37: Trey Bazzell totaled 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals to key Prairie Central over Rantoul at Fairbury.
Cooper Palmore hauled down 12 rebounds and Andy Krenz nine for the Hawks.
Eureka 62, Ridgeview 42: Colby Blunier's 16 points led Eureka in a Heart of Illinois Conference win over Ridgeview at Eureka.
Matt Martin added 13 points and Aden Sears 12 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets. Reece Ramirez topped all scorers with 21 for Ridgeview.
Tri-Valley 54, Tremont 43: TJ Norman scored 14 of his 30 points in the first quarter to spark Tri-Valley to a HOIC triumph over Tremont at Downs.
David Smith topped Tremont with 11 points and Zeke Litwiller had 10.
LeRoy 48, Heyworth 41: Max Buckles' 21 points lifted LeRoy to an HOIC win over Heyworth at LeRoy.
Ty Egan chipped in 11 for the Panthers. Tazden Eller registered 13 points and Ian Ohler 12 for Heyworth.
Flanagan-Cornell 92, Fisher 81: Carson Brozenec scored 22 points and Landen Stalter and Jake Cochran 18 each for Fisher in a home defeat to Flanagan-Cornell.
Cochran also grabbed 14 rebounds for the Bunnies.
Monticello 51, Olympia 28: Ethan Davis posted team-high totals of nine points and eight rebounds for Olympia in a home loss to Monticello.
Cornerstone Christian 68, Calvary Christian 67: Zach Wolfe nailed two free throws with no time on the clock to give Cornerstone a win over Calvary.
Wolfe finished with 22 points. Matthew Wingate paced Calvary with 21.
Henry 61, Woodland 52: Phoenix Cooper had 16 points and Sean Bundy 15 in a loss to Henry.
Football
Hassett voted into Hall: Former Prairie Central and Streator football coach Brian Hassett has been voted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Hall of Fame class will be inducted on June 19 at 5 p.m. at Illinois Wesleyan's Shirk Center in conjunction with the ICA-Shrine All-Star Game.