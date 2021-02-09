Prep report for 02/10/21: Balanced scoring sends Central Catholic past Pontiac

With four players scoring at least 14 points, the Central Catholic High School basketball team defeated Pontiac, 68-40, in Illini Prairie Conference action at Pontiac on Tuesday.

Casey Crowley and Sam Tallen led the Saints with 15 points each, while Cole Certa and JT Welch added 14 apiece.

Logan Barnett paced Pontiac with 13 points.

Decatur MacArthur 57, University High 46: DJ Starr's 26 points could not prevent a U High loss at Normal.

“We didn’t handle the physicality well enough and have to get better at dealing with adversity," Pioneers coach Andrew McDowell said. "We will be a better team on Friday.”

EPG 48, Fieldcrest 41: El Paso-Gridley made seven of eight free throws in overtime to defeat Fieldcrest in an HOIC game at El Paso.

EPG's Asa Smith hit two free throws with 21 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 41-41 and force the extra period.

Smith led EPG (2-1, 2-1) with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Funk chipped in 10 points and 10 rebounds and Ben Klein had 10 points for the Titans, who took possession of the HOIC Traveling Trophy.