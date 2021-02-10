Prep report for 2/11/21: Late shot by Manual sinks Normal Community

Sophomore Devonte Burse sank a 3-pointer with three seconds left, which was his only basket of the game, to lift Peoria Manual past Normal Community, 47-44, on Wednesday in the Big 12 Conference basketball opener at Peoria.
Zach Cleveland paced NCHS (2-2 overall) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Trey Redd added 10 points and four assists.
The game was tied at 35-all after three quarters. Emaryon Byrd led Manual, which was playing its first game, with 13 points.
GIRLS
NCHS 57, Manual 18: Sophie Feeney led the way with 13 points as Normal Community cruised past Peoria Manual in a Big 12 opener at NCHS.
Ivie Juarez added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Iron (2-0), while Bri Matthews contributed nine points.
