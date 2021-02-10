Prep report for 2/11/21: Normal West, NCHS lose close Big 12 boys openers

Normal West High School got a monster performance from Corey Walker, but Peoria Richwoods sank 12 free throws in overtime to edge the Wildcats, 82-77, in the Big 12 Conference boys basketball opener Wednesday at Peoria.

Walker recorded 29 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (0-2), who battled back from a five-point deficit after three quarters to force overtime on Walker's contested layup with two seconds left.

But Richwoods outscored the Wildcats, 16-11, in the extra five minutes.

“We struggled with their pressure in the first half which got us down by 10 points," said West coach Ed Hafermann, whose team committed 22 turnovers. "I was proud that our guys battled back and forced overtime. We just need to be able to take care of the ball and make each possession count.

"I like our team and I am learning that they do not give up on each other even when we trail by double digits. There definitely is something in these guys to build off of.”

Max Ziebarth added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for West, while Nick Rediger had 13 points. Jamauri Winfrey scored 30 points to lead Richwoods.