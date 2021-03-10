Prep report from Wednesday: Central Catholic races past Knoxville

JT Welch scored 21 points to pace four Central Catholic players in double figures as the Saints routed Knoxville, 80-47, in a boys nonconference victory Wednesday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

Jadyn Ellison added 15 points, Drew Hinderer 12 and Casey Crowley 10 for Central Catholic, who improved to 11-10.

Champaign Centennial 65, Normal West 61: Colton Cassady led West with 13 points in a Big 12 Conference Tournament loss at Normal Community that ended the Wildcats' season.

Max Ziebarth contributed 12 points and seven rebounds and Corey Walker 10 points for the Wildcats.

Peoria High 63, Bloomington 43: The season came to an end for Bloomington in a Big 12 Conference Tournament loss at NCHS.

Lincoln 57, Petersburg Porta 29: Lincoln improved to 16-4 with the home win.

Dylan Singleton totaled 17 points and seven assists and Landon Hullinger 10 points for the Railsplitters.

Cornerstone Christian 74, Tri-Point 63: Zach Wolfe's 19 points led the way for Cornerstone Christian at Bloomington. Caden Bowars added 17 points for the Cyclones (9-1).

