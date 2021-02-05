Prep report: Ihlenfeldt sparks El Paso-Gridley past Lexington

Luke Ihlenfeldt paced all scorers with 27 points as the El Paso-Gridley High School basketball team defeated Lexington, 59-39, on Friday in Heart of Illinois Conference play at El Paso.

Asa Smith added 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Jake Funk 10 points and nine rebounds for the Titans.

Ben Peacock's 18 points were high for Lexington. Kaden Tolan grabbed seven rounds for the Minutemen.

Dwight 51, Morris 47: Dwight improved to 3-1 by winning at Morris.

Brandon Ceylor paced the Trojans with 17 points and Isaac Telford had 11.

Tremont 86, Fisher 56: Isaiah Eatock's 23 points and 16 from Zeke Litwiller carried Tremont past Fisher in HOIC action at Tremont.

Carson Brozenec scored 19 and Landen Stalter 13 to go with five steals and six assists for the Bunnies. Jake Cochran had a team-high 10 rebounds for Fisher.

Lincoln 43, Teutopolis: Landon Hullinger finished with 22 points as Lincoln scored a home victory over Teutopolis.

Dylan Singleton chipped in 14 points and Elijah Pollice a team-high eight rebounds for the Railsplitters.