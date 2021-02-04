Prep report: Lexington girls slip past El Paso-Gridley in HOIC action

Candace Watson made two free throws with 37 seconds left to give Lexington High School a three-point lead and the Minutemen held on for a 47-45 victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball game Thursday night at El Paso.

Emma Boyd scored 16 points and Jayalia Therien had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lexington. Michaela Kelly scored 17 points and Jordyn Cannon had 11 points for EPG.

Fieldcrest 49, Heyworth 38: Ella Goodrich scored 17 points to help Fieldcrest to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Heyworth.

Paige Ruppert paced Heyworth with 18 points.

Sophomore Carolyn Megow and freshman Riley Burton added eight points for Fieldcrest.

Tri-Valley 48, GCMS 18: Addison Ritchie's 22 points paced Tri-Valley in an HOIC game at Downs.

Ava Kurtenbach led GCMS with eight points.

Eureka 54, Olympia 37: Ellie Cahill and Ella Ausmus led Eureka with 18 and 14 points, respectively, in a nonconference victory at Eureka.

Taylor Nowaskie scored 18 points to pace Olympia.