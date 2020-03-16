You are the owner of this article.
Prep report: U High Alex Wood earns Central State Eight Player of the Year honors for boys basketball
Prep report: U High Alex Wood earns Central State Eight Player of the Year honors for boys basketball

020120-blm-spt-10uhigh

University High's Alex Wood takes the ball to the basket for two during the Pioneers' 53-47 Central State Eight Conference win over Springfield on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Senior guard Alex Wood of University High School has been voted the Player of the Year on the Central State Eight boys basketball all-conference team as voted by the league coaches.

Wood was a first-team pick for the third straight year after the Pioneers won their first Central State Eight championship with a 16-2 league record.

Wood was named a first-team Class 2A all-state pick last week by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and was a second-team choice by the Associated Press.

He was joined on the all-conference first team by fellow U High seniors Drew Wollenschlager and Logan Christensen. Wollenschlager had been a special mention pick last year.

U High was the only school with three players on the 12-man first team.

Price makes first team: U High senior Chelsie Price was a first-team selection on the Central State Eight girls basketball all-conference team.

Price led the Pioneers to an 11-7 league mark, good for a tie for fourth place.

League champion Decatur MacArthur and Class 3A state qualifier Springfield Lanphier each had two players named to the first team.

Alex Wood head shot 2019

Wood
