Prep roundup 2/3/21: Morton slips past Central Catholic in boys basketball

Seth Glatz scored 16 points to lead Morton past Central Catholic, 61-59, in a nonconference boys basketball game Wednesday at Cvengros Gymnasium.

Sam Tallen paced the Saints (1-1) with 16 points, while JT Welch added 14 and Drew Hinderer 13.

Central Catholic extended a 13-9 lead after the first quarter to 26-24 at halftime. Morton outscored the Saints, 19-12, in the third quarter to take a 43-38 lead.

Eureka 77, Olympia 53: Trevor Heffren led the way with 22 points as Eureka cruised past Olympia in a nonconference game at Olympia.

Matt Martin added 14 points and eight assists for the Hornets. Aden Sears grabbed nine rebounds, while Tyler Heffren and Colby Blunier each had eight.

Olympia was paced by Hunter Berges with 21 points.

Lexington 65, Pontiac 60: Ben Peacock, Carter Coffman and Kaden Tolan combined for 46 points as host Lexington downed Pontiac to give Doug Yoder his first victory as the Minutemen's coach.

Peacock scored 19 points while Coffman had 16 and Tolan 11. Logan Barnett paced Pontiac with 22 points and Kodi Davis scored 14.