Prep roundup 2/9/21: Fieldcrest girls pulls ahead in fourth quarter to down EPG

Fieldcrest High School broke free from a 24-all tie after three quarters to down El Paso-Gridley, 42-39, in a Heart of Illinois Conference girls basketball game Monday at El Paso.

The Knights, who improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the league, were led by sophomore Haley Carver's eight points. Jordyn Cannon's 14 points paced EPG (0-3, 0-3).

Eureka 42, Ridgeview 28: Ellie Cahill's 17 points sparked Eureka past Ridgeview in an HOIC game at Eureka. Ahsley Nohl added 10 points for the Hornets (2-0).

Tremont 61, Tri-Valley 53: Whitney Rumbold poured in 25 points to lift Tremont in an HOIC game at Downs. Addison Ritchie and Alexis Ferrell paced the Vikings with 20 and 18 points, respectively.

LeRoy 40, Heyworth 32: Callie Warlow led the way with 17 points as host LeRoy earned an HOIC victory. Heyworth received 14 points from Brook Monteggia and 12 from Ava Longfellow.

Fisher 47, Flanagan-Cornell 39: Kallie Evans and Leah McCoy scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, as host Fisher earned an HOIC victory. Taylor Reed led Flanagan-Cornell with 15 points.

Watseka 56, Dwight 32: Kayla Kodat scored 15 points for Dwight as the Trojans fell at Watseka.

Villa Grove 64, Blue Ridge 29: Jaclyn Pearl scored seven points for Blue Ridge in a losing effort at Farmer City.

